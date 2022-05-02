Research identifies mechanisms that cause severe Covid-19 in children – Revista Galileu

+



Researchers have discovered mechanisms that trigger severe Covid-19 in children (Photo: Taylor Brandon/Unsplash)

In a study published this Monday (2) in the journal nature Çcommunications, Scientists report the discovery of two mechanisms responsible for severe cases of Covid-19 in children. It is about the functioning of blood clotting pathways and certain proteins of the immune system.

Specialists collected blood samples from 20 healthy children at The Royal Children’s Hospital in Australia and from 33 children infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus at the Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in France.

All infected patients had acute respiratory distress syndrome or multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which causes inflammation in different parts of the body, such as the heart, lungs and brain. Among pediatric hospitalizations, 1.7% involved ICU visits.

Conor McCafferty, co-author of the study and a professor at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI), reports that children are generally less susceptible and have milder symptoms. However, it was not known what was causing some to develop severe forms of Covid-19. “Our research was the first to uncover the specific blood clotting pathways and immune proteins affected in children with Covid-19 who developed severe symptoms,” he said in a statement.

Color scanning electron micrograph of a VERO E6 cell (purple) after infection with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), which were isolated from a patient sample (Photo: NIAID)

To find out what made the disease worse, the researchers turned to proteomics, an experimental approach that allowed them to investigate, in all, nearly 500 proteins that circulate in the blood at once. Within that amount, the study identified 85 and 52 proteins as responsible for multisystem inflammatory syndrome and acute respiratory distress syndrome, respectively. Both syndromes can be the result of severe Covid-19.

The symptoms of children with the inflammatory syndrome (fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, rash and conjunctivitis) made rapid diagnosis difficult, as these discomforts also occur in completely different conditions, such as Kawasaki disease, which inflames blood vessels, and toxic shock syndrome, a complication of bacterial infection.

However, it was serious Covid-19. For Vera Ignjatovic, first author of the study, the results can help in the development of diagnosis and therapeutic targets: “Knowing the mechanisms associated with severe Covid-19 in children and how blood clotting and children’s immune systems react to the virus will help to diagnose and detect acute cases and will allow us to develop a targeted treatment”.