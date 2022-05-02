Research published in the journal Nature Communications points out that there are two mechanisms responsible for severe cases of Covid-19 in children. The discovery was made after analyzing blood samples from 20 healthy children and another 33 infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The study showed that the functioning of blood clotting pathways and certain immune system proteins may be the main causes of a severe manifestation of the disease in children.

publicity

Read too!

All infected patients had acute respiratory distress syndrome or multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which causes inflammation in different parts of the body, such as the lungs, heart and even the brain.

One of the study’s lead authors and professor at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI), Conor McCafferty, pointed out that children normally develop few symptoms of Covid-19 when infected, but that it was necessary to understand what makes some children have the severe form of the disease. disease.

“Our research was the first to uncover the specific blood clotting pathways and immune proteins affected in children with Covid-19 who developed severe symptoms,” he said.

Researchers discover causes of severe Covid-19 in children. Image: Albr Shutterstock

The researchers used an experimental method that allows them to evaluate almost 500 proteins circulating in the blood at once. In this way, it was possible to identify more than 85 proteins responsible for the multisystem inflammatory syndrome, and another 52 responsible for the acute respiratory distress syndrome.

“Knowing the mechanisms associated with severe Covid-19 in children and how children’s blood clotting and immune systems react to the virus will help diagnose and detect acute cases and allow us to develop a targeted treatment.” Vera Ignjatovic.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!