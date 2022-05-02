Restaurant bars entry for Corinthians player’s wife and children | Football

Instagram jo

The family of Jô, from Corinthians, was prevented from entering a restaurant in São Paulo last Sunday. The attacker’s wife and children wore the shirt of the team he defends, and that would have been the reason they were barred. The player used his social media to report the incident.

Claudia Silva and her two children were going to have lunch on the holiday before heading to the game between Corinthians and Fortaleza, at Neo Química Arena, for the fourth round of the Brasileirão. Jô ended up denouncing the restaurant Tatu Bola, in Tatuapé, in the East Zone of São Paulo, for not allowing his family to enter the place while he was getting ready for the match.

“Today, on Labor Day, while I was working and fulfilling my obligations, my family, the reason for everything, went through a regrettable moment,” he began to say, in a post on his official Instagram account.

“My wife, children and friends were prevented from entering a restaurant in the Tatu Bola Bar chain for lunch. The reason? stunned! They were wearing the shirt of the team I play for, as they would watch me right after. A doctor wears his lab coat proudly, a civil defender wears his uniform proudly, but when we talk about football, can’t a family member wear his father’s work uniform? What’s happening with the world? It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it!

Jô also emphasized that he will take legal action: “The fights are the fault of people and their imbalances and not the clothes. We are in the 21st century and we can come and go, at least theoretically. Do it to me, but don’t do it to my family, so it won’t go unpunished. So that this fact is an example for establishments of how not to act with their customers, and so that other families don’t feel and go through what my family went through today. Be human, only then will we have a better world and football with less hate.”

Claudia, who is a businesswoman, was accompanied by friends and her children Pedro and Miguel, aged 8 and 5, during the incident. She also spoke through a sequence of videos on the networks:

“They didn’t let us in because we’re wearing a team shirt. Now is it a crime? I, as a player’s wife, am reporting this restaurant out of embarrassment. A player’s family is now banned from having a social life,” she said.

The restaurant has yet to comment on the case.