Results of positive Covid-19 tests done in pharmacies rise again in SP

According to data from the Associação Brasileira Redes Farmácias Drograria (Abrafarma), the rate of positive tests for Covid-19 carried out in a pharmacy rose again in April in the state of São Paulo.

In the last week of March, 5% of rapid tests carried out in pharmacies were positive for Covid-19. In the first week of April, 7% of the tests were positive, in the second week of April the rate already exceeded 8%.

publicity

Read too!

Tests performed in laboratories also showed a significant increase. The indexes went from 9% between the 17th and 23rd of April, to more than 13% in the last week of April.

The increase in positive diagnoses for Covid-19 in laboratory tests was also found in Rio de Janeiro and the southern region of Brazil.

In an interview with the G1 portal, infectious disease specialist Mirian Dal Ben, pointed out that this increase was already expected given that several relaxation measures were taken and that we have just gone through two long holidays.

Results of positive tests of Covid-19 made in pharmacies rise again in SP. Image: Clara Murcia/Shutterstock

Despite the increase in positive tests, deaths continue to decline. At the beginning of April the moving average was at 55 per day and decreases to 20 per day at the end of the month. While the moving average of cases decreased from 6,600 to 2,900 in the same period.

Dal Ben points out that this decrease in deaths was caused by vaccination and that people’s adherence to booster doses should make the death rate continue to fall.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!