Revenge is back: the 5 best moments of the series

Usually, revenge is a dish best served cold, but in this series it can be very hot too. Available exclusively at Star+, revenge premiered in Brazil this Wednesday, April 27, 2022, with all seasons.

The series tells the story of Amanda Clarke (Emily VanCamp). She, who saw her father David (James Tupper) being wrongly accused and sentenced to prison, where he ended up being murdered. But now with the name Emily Thorne, she goes back to where she grew up, in the Hamptons, New York. All this, to complete your revenge plan and ready to have your revenge, taking down one enemy at a time.

To remember this iconic production that premiered in 2011, check out 5 of the best moments from revenge.

1 – First victim in revenge

Image: Disclosure.

Lydia Davis (Amber Valletta) led a quiet life until Emily Thorne arrived in the Hamptons. Lydia, who now owns Emily’s childhood home, rents the house out for the girl to spend the summer, not knowing she was digging her own grave. At a party, Emily reveals in front of everyone that Lydia was having an affair with Conrad Grayson (Henry Czerny), husband of her best friend Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe).

2 – The return of Amanda Clarke

Image: Disclosure.

Emily’s plan in revenge it was going great, or so she imagined, but the return of the real Emily Thorne (now known as Amanda Clarke) to the Hamptons changes everything.

The woman’s arrival raises Victoria’s suspicions, who – at this point – is already suspicious and wanting to unmask Emily.

3 – The lost sister

Image: Disclosure.

One of the most shocking moments of revenge it was the revelation that Charlotte (Christa B. Allen) was the daughter of Victoria Grayson and David Clarke, and thus Emily’s half-sister.

4 – Death of Daniel

Image: Disclosure.

After discovering the truth about his family, Daniel (Joshua Bowman) decides to leave everything behind and become a better man, facing his problems with his mother Victoria and his ex-wife Emily. On a visit to his former companion, he sees her wounded on the ground and, as he approaches her, he is surprised by Kate who is ready to kill the girl. Daniel tries to stop the police officer, but ends up shot and dies.

5 – “I am Amanda Clarke”

Image: Disclosure.

One of the most awaited moments of revenge takes place in the fourth and final season, in episode 18, when Emily reveals live on the news that she is David Clarke’s daughter, as well as recounting everything that really happened the night of Daniel’s (Josh Bowman) murder.