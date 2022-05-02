Review | Black Site: Action Thriller With Michelle Monaghan and Jai Courtney Has Potential, But Skates In Tired Clichés

Action heroines are gradually finding their way into the film industry, among excellent features like The Old Guard and atomic and forgotten failures, such as The Perfect Revenge and The Agents 355. And in search of a role that Mission Impossible unfortunately did not offer him, Michelle Monaghan makes Black Site her attempt at a tough leader who takes beatings as she struggles with her maternal instincts – torn apart by the death of her husband and young daughter. But even though the film directed by Sophia Banks and scripted by John Collee and Jinder Ho has a certain potential, a poorly finished script makes what could work, another bad action project starring a woman.

The bad and (prejudiced) Hollywood tongues say that action movies starring women don’t sell, so there is still a disparity in productions of the genre. But Black Site it is yet another victim of a rushed and obvious script, which appropriates the already beaten theme of Arab terrorism, to build the journey of a hero, or in this case, a heroine. Badly presenting their characters, especially Agent Abby (Monaghan), the feature fails to build the necessary connection with the audience from its loss. with airs of John Wick, the CIA agent is looking for the terrorist responsible for the explosion of the hospital where her husband and daughter were staying. Seeking revenge, she makes her work at the agency her path to redemption.

But the lack of substance in the plot and in the other supporting characters makes the film a mere bloodbath, which is not as visceral as we would like it to be – to compensate for the deviations of a weak and half-assed script. Even so, Monaghan, Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad) and Jason Clarke (whose first dialogue only takes place in the final 30 minutes of the film) strive, deliver good body combat, but compromise their performances with kitschy mannerisms, forced cheesy caricatures that shy away from the necessary subtlety of a good acting.

Furthermore, Black Site sins for repeating the clichés of the action movies of the 80s. Phrases like “I am death” echo in our ears giving us chills, providing a short epiphany cringe of B movies that appeal in all the dialogues, to compensate for the lack of minimal depth that even an action movie should have. And is there a more cheesy phrase than that to be said by a villain?

Put all that together on a very tight budget and we have a movie with an expensive cast but poor execution. Even so, Black Site is not at all lost. Script adjustments and better use of resources could turn the film into a middling franchise. But unfortunately, Sophia Banks’ final product will debut already occupying a new space on the dusty shelf of bad action productions starring women. And it is also another reminder that much more than simply delivering projects of the genre to female protagonists, better stories are needed. The problem is not in their protagonism, but in the scripts too superficial to even be noticed.