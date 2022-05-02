Russia announces departure from the International Space Station

The space agency’s head said that while a deadline has been set, officials “are not obligated to speak about it publicly.”

247 – Russia has decided when it will leave the International Space Station (ISS) and will give its partners a year’s notice, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday.

In an interview with TV channel Rossiya-24, the head of the space agency said that, although a deadline has been set, the authorities “are not obliged to speak about it publicly”.

Rogozin previously said that Western sanctions imposed by Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine are preventing Roscosmos from proceeding with “business as usual” when it comes to working together with the US and other Western countries on the ISS. He also said that if he could, he would have asked for cooperation.

In early April, Rogozin criticized Western economic sanctions imposed on Russia, stating that Roscosmos would discontinue cooperation on the International Space Station with NASA and the European Space Agency.

According to Bloomberg, three Americans and an Italian astronaut arrived at the space station earlier this week, alongside three Americans, three Russians and a German crewmate who were already on board.

