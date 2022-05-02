Russia Reports Belgorod Blasts; Ukraine speaks of “karma”

The mayor of the Russian city reported new incidents on Monday (May 2)

Russia reported explosions and a fire at an arms depot in Belgorod (a city 30 km from the Ukrainian border) on Wednesday (27.Apr.2022). Hours later, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolak described the incident as a “cruel karma”.

The mayor of the Russian city, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced this Monday (May 2, 2022) new explosions in the region in his channel from Telegram. “I woke up to the sound of two loud explosions half an hour ago. According to the anti-crisis center, there were no reports of casualties or damage. Images showing flashes in the sky surfaced on social media.”he said.

Gladkov also ruled out that the incident was Ukrainian motivated. “I wanted the inhabitants of the region to know that nothing came from the territory of Ukraine. This is not true”added the official.

In early April, the Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian troops of attacking a helicopter depot in Belgorod, Kiev denied the authority of the attack.

According to the Russian agency TASS, the Russian city of Kursk, which also borders Ukraine, said they were hit by blasts. Then, a Ukrainian aircraft was intercepted in the region’s airspace.