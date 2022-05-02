Russian forces steal Ukrainian agricultural equipment, only to discover it has been disabled from a distance – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



The Russian army, in the occupied city of Melitopol, stole material from an agricultural equipment dealership, which will have been sent to Chechnya, according to the report of a businessman in the region. After the trip, Russian forces were unpleasantly surprised to find that they were unable to use the equipment, which had been remotely disabled.

The news is advanced this Monday by CNN, which adds that, over the last few weeks, there have been several reports of theft of agricultural machinery, grain and construction materials in various regions of Ukraine.

The agricultural material was taken from the Agrotek concessionaire in Melitopol, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early March. Among the stolen equipment, valued at around 5 million euros, include two harvesters, a tractor and a seeder. Some were taken to a nearby village, but the rest went to Chechnya.

But the material cannot be used by the Russians, as it is equipped with GPS, which allowed it to track its route to the village of Zakhan Yurt, in the Russian republic.

In an interview with CNN, a source in the region, whose name was not revealed for security reasons, said that the Russians were not even able to turn on the equipment.

“When the invaders took the harvesting machines to Chechnya, they realized that they could not even turn them on, because they were blocked from a distance”, he said.

According to the same source, one of the platform trucks used for the robbery had a white “Z” painted on it, a letter that became a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The same inhabitant of that area also explains that the Russians must have contacted consultants who will be trying to circumvent the protection of the machines, but, even if they are not successful, they can sell parts to earn some money.

Agricultural material is not the only target of the Russian army. This Saturday, the Ukrainian government accused Russia of stealing hundreds of thousands of tons of grain from territories occupied by Moscow forces in the east and south of the country.

Kiev accuses Russia of stealing hundreds of thousands of tons of grain

Ukrainian Deputy Agrarian Policy Minister Taras Vysotsky said Russian troops had confiscated “several hundred thousand tons”, fearing that they would also steal the rest, he said in statements to the Ukrainian news agency, RBC, quoted by Euronews.

Already last week, the LB information portal warned that in the Kherson region, also under Russian control, the Moscow forces only allowed farmers to work if they gave 70% of the production of their future crop.