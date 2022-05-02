Sam Neill Discloses Taika Waititi’s “Crime” In His Grape Orchard

The director Taika Waititi and his family stole grapes from the actor’s orchard Sam Neill and documented everything on video. In the video shared by Neill on his Twitter profile, Waititi is shown enjoying a bunch of grapes.

In the publication, the star Jurassic Park joked: “The day Taika Waititi stole my grapes. He made the mistake of filming his own crimes. Rookie error”.

While it’s unlikely that Waititi actually infiltrated Neill’s estate and stole the grapes, it’s pretty funny to imagine him doing so and Neill responding to the situation as if it were a real crime.

Taika Waititi and Sam Neill have worked together on Thor: Ragnarok and now have gathered once more in Thor: Love and Thunder. In both films, Neill plays an Asgardian stage actor who plays Odin in a play that depicts the story of Thor.

The actors of the Asgardian theater also have Matt Damon with Loki, Luke Hemsworth like Thor, and now Melissa McKarthy was cast to be the actress who plays Hela.

Waititi is the director of love and thunder, which will continue the colorful experience with references to the 80s that Ragnarok had. In this new movie, Thor decided to retire from the hero life to find a new meaning for his life, but a threat makes him return to active.

The film has in its cast Chris Hemsworth like Thor, Natalie Portman like Jane Foster, Christian Bale like Gorr, Russell Crowe like Zeus, Tessa Thompson like Valkyrie and Jaimie Alexander like Sif.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in Brazilian cinemas on the day July 7.

Meanwhile, Sam Neill returns as Alan Grant to the dinosaur park franchise with Jurassic World: Dominiondirected by Colin Trevorrow. He will work alongside Laura Dern like Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum like Ian Malcolm.

Domain ends the trilogy Jurassic World, the adventure begins when Blue’s puppy is kidnapped and Owen Grady sets out on a rescue journey. Along the way decisions must be made to avoid an ecological disaster.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits cinemas in Brazil in June 9.

