Sam Raimi Admits He’s Not Finished Watching “WandaVision”

Director of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” explained how he built the narrative of the long without watching the Disney + series

Despite all the success of “WandaVision”, which secured 23 Emmy nominations 2021, the director Sam Raimiresponsible for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, admitted that he has not finished watching the series, even Wanda Maximoff being the protagonist of his new film.

“WandaVision” ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU and is the franchise’s first television series for Disney+, but that wasn’t Marvel’s initial plan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio’s projects had their premiere dates changed, including the second film of the Supreme Wizardwhich would initially be released before the series.

With the change in schedule order, Raimi revealed that he studied the show’s plot, but did not watch the full season. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the filmmaker explained that the team analyzed key moments in the narrative because they were told that the plot would directly affect the sequel to “Doctor Strange.”

To connect both stories, the writing team sought to develop the growth of the protagonist lived by Elizabeth Olsenwho is considered the strongest heroine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I’m not sure what the ‘WandaVision’ schedule was or how it changed. I just know that halfway through, or maybe three quarters of our writing process, I first heard about this show they were doing. and that we would have to follow him”he explained.

“So we had to really study what ‘WandaVision’ was doing, so we could have proper line dynamics and character growth. I’ve never seen all of ‘WandaVision’; I’ve just seen key moments from a few episodes that I’m told directly impact our storyline.”he added.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Will Show Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as he tries to fix a changing world and seeks help from the Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and from Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to face an imminent threat to the multiverse. The film will also Patrick Stewart, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez in the cast.

The second movie of the Sorcerer Supreme opens in Brazilian cinemas on May 5th.

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!