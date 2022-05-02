NewsWorld

Sanctions won’t be lifted until Russia signs peace deal, says German Chancellor – News

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read

Sanctions imposed on Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine will not be lifted until Moscow reaches a peace deal with Kiev, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. According to him, it is up to Ukraine to decide which peace it wants.

In an interview with public television channel ZDF, Scholz said Putin had miscalculated when he believed he could win territories from Ukraine, declare an end to hostilities and see Western countries abandon sanctions.


“He didn’t think this whole Ukraine operation straight,” Scholz said. “He didn’t think Ukraine would resist that way. He didn’t think we would support it to resist for that long. We’re not going to lift sanctions until he comes to an agreement with Ukraine, and he’s not going to do that with a imposed peace.”

Scholz added that he had no plans to visit Kiev after a trip planned by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was canceled over Ukrainian government objections.


The European Union is preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, which began just over two months ago. The economic bloc is inclined to ban Russian oil imports until the end of the year.


Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Biden says he will impose personal sanctions on Putin and protect every bit of NATO members

February 26, 2022

Russia and Ukraine made first POW exchange

March 22, 2022

Venezuela condemns “illicit sanctions and attacks” against Russia

February 26, 2022

Negotiators work on document providing for Ukraine’s withdrawal from NATO

March 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button