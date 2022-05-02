São Paulo idol Hernanes announces retirement as a player | football

Idol of São Paulo and with important passages by clubs abroad, Hernanes announced this Monday his retirement as a football player. At an event at Morumbi, the now ex-midfielder announced his decision to hang up his boots after an 18-year career.

– I officially stop playing today. I haven’t played for a while, but I wanted to make it official. Today I am ending my career as a football player. But being born to so many other things that await me. Thanks to football, thanks to the ball. I came here today, I took a cab to be faster, and I got in the cab and I saw a ball. That was very beautiful. Thank you – said the Prophet, moved.

The player explained how the retirement decision was made. And he said that he lived in São Paulo a period of disorganization that he had never seen.

– Since I returned to São Paulo, in 2019, then in 2020 during the pandemic, everything was very confused. There were other aspects that I considered besides football. It was the first moment that made me stop and think. São Paulo was going through a moment of disorganization that I had never seen before, that affected me a little. On the field, I was no longer able to be a protagonist. That was the first moment I thought, when that desire hit. I even remember, Alexandre Bird (former director of São Paulo) told me to think a little. Then, together with Diniz, we built a path where I was able to motivate myself. I had interesting and cool games with him, good matches. A goal against Corinthians, which was missing. So it was cool – said Hernanes.

– Then, the following year, Crespo arrived. We were doing well in the championship, but I wasn’t playing, I wasn’t happy. I always keep my demeanor cordial, but I wasn’t happy that I wasn’t playing. Inside me, the only conflict that existed was this one. When I wasn’t playing, I was upset, because I thought I could make a difference. I arrived at the president, said that I understood the situation and that I wanted an opportunity to play. There was the termination and I went to Sport. It was really cool to have played there, close to family and friends. I played good games, but not the difference. Then the idea matured a little further. I had set a goal of playing until the age of 38. I wanted to play some more. But due to the individual experience of not being able to be a protagonist as I always was, it left me a flea behind my ear – he added.

Hernanes says he’s still not sure about the next steps. He doesn’t rule out coaching, although he shows little excitement about the idea.

– My brother and I set up a player agency company, we are at the beginning, it is one of the businesses we have. The first day my father took me to school, I was eight years old. It’s something I think about, being in the middle of football. Coach, I thought. Before I said no, then I thought maybe, and today it is maybe. I think about taking a course, preparing myself, but it’s not something I have in my heart, of wanting to be a coach – he said.

Formed at the base of São Paulo, Hernanes made his first game as a professional in the 2004 season. Highlighted in the 2007 and 2008 Brasileirão titles, the midfielder began in 2010 his passage through Italy, where he remained until 2017 and played for Lazio, Inter Milan and Juventus.

After a brief spell at Hebei, from China, he returned to São Paulo on loan in 2017 and then permanently from 2019. In Brazil, he also played for Santo André, on loan at the beginning of his career, and more recently at Sport, your last club.

With the national team shirt, he participated in the 2008 Olympics, won the 2013 Confederations Cup and was part of the group that played in the 2014 World Cup.

