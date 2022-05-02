São Paulo idol, Hernanes announces retirement from the pitch

Midfielder Hernanes announced this Monday (2) his retirement from the pitch. At the age of 36, the Prophet announced his decision to end his career at an event at Morumbi, Sao Pauloclub of which he is an idol.

– I officially stop playing today. I haven’t played for a while, but I wanted to make it official. Today I am ending my career as a football player. But being born to so many other things that await me. Thanks to football, thanks to the ball. I came here today, I took a cab to be faster, and I got in the cab and I saw a ball. That was very beautiful. Thank you – said Hernanes, who played for 18 seasons as a professional athlete.

Anderson Hernanes de Carvalho Viana Lima, the Prophet Hernanes, announced this May 2, 2022, at age 36, his retirement from the lawns. An idol of millions of football fans, a reference on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/XGMn17X0Bv — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) May 2, 2022

The now ex-player said he still hasn’t defined his next steps and, although he doesn’t rule out being a coach one day and even intends to take courses, he hinted that this is not the thought at the moment.

– My brother and I set up a player agency company, we are at the beginning, it is one of the businesses we have. The first day my father took me to school, I was eight years old. It’s something I think about, being in the middle of football. Coach, I thought. Before I said no, then I thought maybe, and today it is maybe. I think about taking a course, preparing myself, but it’s not something I have in my heart, wanting to be a coach.

Hernanes was two-time Brazilian champion in São Paulo (Photo: Rubens Chiri)

Hernanes began his career at Tricolor, from the base, and debuted for the professional team in 2004. The player was twice Brazilian champion for the Morumbi club (2007/2008) and went to Italian football in 2010, where he defended Lazio, Inter Milan and Juventus.

The midfielder had a short foray into Chinese football, where he defended Hebei, and returned to São Paulo in 2017. The Prophet also defended Santo André and, finally, Sport, where he played in last year’s Brasileirão.