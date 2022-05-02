São Paulo Marathon in May will have games every three days, but only two long trips; see schedule | Sao Paulo

São Paulo will have a marathon of games in the month of May, with almost no time to rest. The calendar predicts a departure every three days on average, but at least long journeys will be rare during this period.

The first confrontation is this Monday, when Tricolor receives Santos, in Morumbi, at 8 pm, for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni in training for São Paulo — Photo: Publicity Rogério Ceni in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure

Then, on Thursday, Rogério Ceni’s team will be in Chile. The city of Viña del Mar, on the Pacific coast, will be the stage for the duel against Everton, for the fourth round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage, a tournament in which the team has 100% success, even though they mainly play with reservations.

The second trip will be precisely for the next game, and will force São Paulo to almost cross South America from end to end.

+ See the classification and table of the Brasileirão

On Sunday, just three days after the game in Chile, Tricolor faces Fortaleza, at Castelão, for the fifth round of the Brazilian.

Due to the expected wear and tear in these two games, it is likely that Ceni will return to the reserves against Everton, as the team has a comfortable situation in the Copa Sudamericana.

After that, all five remaining games will be in Greater São Paulo.

On the 12th of May, a Thursday, São Paulo faces Juventude in a return game of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The match will be in Barueri, since Morumbi will be unfeasible because of a show two days before.

In the first leg, the teams drew 2-2. A simple win qualifies São Paulo – if there is a new tie, the classified will be known on penalties.

Cuiabá will be the visitor on the 15th of May, then back to Morumbi, a stadium that will also host Jorge Wilstermann, on the 19th, for the Sudamericana.

+ See the table and classification of the Copa Sudamericana

The last game as a visitor for São Paulo in the month will be a classic. On the 22nd, the team tries to break the taboo against Corinthians in Itaquera, where they never won.

On the 25th, Ayacucho comes to São Paulo for the last match of the South American group stage – Tricolor leads Group D, at the moment, with nine points, while the Peruvians are close behind, with four. Only the best of each group advances to the round of 16.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

The marathon ends on the 28th, with the last game scheduled for the month. Once again, the match will be at home: São Paulo welcomes Ceará, in Morumbi, for the eighth round of the Brasileirão.

The ge São Paulo podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv