São Paulo vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Tricolor seeks to win again after debuting with a 4-0 rout against Athletico, but then being defeated by Flamengo and drawing with Red Bull Bragantino.

Coach Rogério Ceni should select his main players at Morumbi, as most were spared from the game against Jorge Wilstermann, in Bolivia, last week. Gabriel Sara, who needed surgery on his right ankle, is a sure miss – just like the coach, sent off against Bragantino.

Santos seeks to regain the lead of the Brazilian Championship. One of the three unbeaten in the competition, Peixe will return to the isolated lead if they win the classic. For that, Fabián Bustos needs to overcome a taboo: in seven games as a visitor for Santos, he has never won a victory: there are four draws and three defeats. For the match, the only absence is striker Ângelo, injured.

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

Coach Rogério Ceni should choose his best against Santos. Calleri, who has not even traveled to Bolivia, will be in charge of the attack, probably alongside Eder. The coach himself, however, will not be on the bench – he was sent off against Bragantino. Assistant Charles Hembert must direct the team on the field.

Who is out: Walce, Gabriel Sara and Nikão (injured).

Probable team: Jandrei; Rafinha, Diego Costa, Léo and Welington, Pablo Maia; Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Alisson; Eder and Calleri.

Santos – Coach: Fabian Bustos

After drawing with Unión La Calera, for the Copa Sudamericana, coach Fabián Bustos returned to Brazil with a problem in his head: who will replace Ângelo, who was injured in Chile. Another question for the coach is to keep Ricardo Goulart or promote the return of Léo Baptistão, who has been playing well. The tendency is for the Argentine to keep the 4-4-2, based on the last matches.

who is out: Angelo (injury to the right thigh).

Probable team: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo, Lucas Braga (Lucas Barbosa) and Jhojan Julio; Léo Baptistão (Ricardo Goulart) and Marcos Leonardo.

