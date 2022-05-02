See the best images of last Saturday’s solar eclipse (30)

The first solar eclipse of the year took place last Saturday (30), but unfortunately it was not visible in Brazil. But our neighbors on the southern tip of our continent were able to witness the event just before sunset. And, of course, some took amazing pictures!

Solar eclipses occur in the New Moon phase, when our natural satellite is almost perfectly aligned with the Earth and the Sun. Coincidentally, the Moon is close enough to us that its apparent small diameter is exactly the same as the solar diameter — even though the Moon is actually 400 times smaller than our star.

However, this was a partial eclipse, meaning the Moon crossed only part of the solar disk. Partial eclipses might not look as impressive as total ones—when the Sun is completely blocked by the Moon—but the event took place as the Sun descended toward the horizon and colored the twilight sky orange. This provided really spectacular images.

By the way, the last photo you will see below (before the video) was recognized today (2) as Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD, “Astronomical Photo of the Day”), by NASA. Keep an eye on the project website as other eclipse photos may be selected throughout the week. We remind you that the Canaltech brings a compilation with all APOD images on Saturdays.

The best photos of the solar eclipse of April 2022