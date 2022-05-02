Service sector stands out in job creation in Nova Mutum

NOVA MUTUM, MATO GROSSO: Brazil ended March 2022 with the creation of 136,189 formal jobs, according to the balance of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Novo Caged) presented last Thursday (28) by the Ministry of Labor and pension.

In Nova Mutum, March ended with a balance of 55 new jobs, with emphasis on the service sector, responsible for creating 122 jobs. The first quarter of 2022 ended with a balance of 1,019 new formal jobs.

“We see a certain virtual deceleration in the March result, but if we look at previous years, it is a normal movement for that time, as it is when agriculture usually shuts down its temporary workers”, contextualizes Acenm president Lirio Vitalli.

SALES

According to data from SPC Brasil, retail sales and services in Nova Mutum grew 20.79% in March, compared to the same month in 2021, discounting inflation.

At the national level, the growth was similar to the numbers seen locally. The Cielo Expanded Retail Index (ICVA), which monthly monitors the evolution of Brazilian retail, reveals that sales grew 18%, already discounting inflation, in 18 mapped sectors, from small shopkeepers to large retailers.

“This expressive growth is strongly related to the basis of comparison. In March 2021, the retail and mainly services sectors were affected by the adoption of more restrictive isolation measures, resulting from the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. Even in this scenario, it is possible to say that the economy is in the process of recovery”, analyzes the president of CDL Nova Mutum, Ronnie Sfredo.

default



Contrary to the national figures, which showed a growth of delinquency rates of Brazilian families in the order of 6.57%, Nova Mutum presented a strong drop, of 9.53%, compared to March 2021. In relation to February 2022, the drop was 1.24%. The data are from SPC Brasil.

“The resumption of the post-pandemic economy is strongly related to the purchasing and indebtedness of borrowing families. We conclude that the growth in sales combined with the drop in delinquency gives us security in our business and mainly improves the confidence of the business community to continue with their investments”, concludes the executive manager of Acenm/CDL, Rodrigo Rigoni.

