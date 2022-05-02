She gets a proposal and just runs off to her friend’s house in great romance movie

stranded is a romance movie released in 2014 and that will conquer you.

Directed by Lynn Sheltonhe has Keira Knightley, Chloe Grace Moretz and Sam Rockwell in the cast.

When an irresponsible and immature young woman (Keira Knightley) receives a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, she goes into crisis.

The first idea is to pretend that she needs to go on a retreat in search of professional self-knowledge, but in fact she hides in the house of her new best friend, the teenager Annika (Chloe Grace Moretz).

The movie is complete for free at YouTube. To watch, click here!

What does the review say?

stranded received positive reviews. At the Rotten Tomatoes the film has a rating of 65% based on 117 reviews, with an average rating of 6/10.

The site’s critical consensus states: “stranded It may not do as much with its ideas as it could, but it is driven by a captivating performance by Keira Knightley as well as the empathetic direction of Lynn Shelton.”

See the trailer: