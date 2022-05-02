After registering an accelerated growth in the last two years, Shopee finally surpassed iFood in the ranking of the most popular shopping apps in Brazil.

With this, the company took the lead as the most popular application (m-commerce) among users. The data refer to March 2022, based on a survey by Mobile Time on mobile payments and commerce in the country. So, to find out more, check it out below.

FGTS emergency withdrawal: Serasa offers special debt negotiation conditions

You are likely to also like:

PicPay Store now offers Shopee shopping with 6% cashback

iFood is investigated by the MP on suspicion of financing campaign against delivery people

Shopee surpasses iFood as the most used online shopping app in Brazil

Thus, statistics show that, after the survey was carried out seven years, only three application names took turns in first place: Mercado Livre, Americanas and iFood. In the case of iFood, the app led the list even in 2021.

However, Mobile Time data shows that this scenario has changed rapidly in recent years, especially in 2021, when rapid growth occurred. from Shopee, which reached No. 4 on the list.

But in 2022, for the first time, Shopee took the lead in the ranking. One of the things that explain this was the change in research methodology from last year to now. This is because, since data began to be gathered through the portal, the preparation of this questionnaire was always the same.

So, for the survey, respondents listed up to three apps they used the most for physical product purchases. However, as the Brazilian market already has a lot of knowledge in m-commerce, the new report chose to summarize the question to just one app. This reinforced Shopee’s lead in the new survey.

As a result, the shopping app was cited by 21% of Brazilian mobile consumers surveyed. Next came iFood, with 15% of the responses, and Mercado Livre and Americanas with 14% and 9% of the votes, respectively.

Almost 500 thousand people have not yet withdrawn the Pis/Pasep allowance; see how to do

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: AnaLysiSStudiO / Shutterstock.com