Business

Stations will have two ways to show fuel prices; understand – Economy

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read

Gas station
Fuel dealers across the country will display prices to two decimal places and no longer to three. (photo: Agência Brasil/Reproduction)

Fuel dealers across the country will display prices to two decimal places and no longer to three, as is currently the case. The measure will take effect as of the 7th. This is determined by Resolution No. 858/2021, from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which gave dealerships a deadline to adapt until that date.

As informed today (2) by the ANP, the purpose of the change is to make the price of fuel more precise and clear for the consumer, in line with the numerical expression of the Brazilian currency. Prices must be displayed to two decimal places, both on the price panel and on the dispenser pump displays.

The ANP pointed out, however, that, in pumps, the third digit will be allowed to be kept, as long as it is zero and is locked at the time of supply. The agency understands that, in this way, the stations will not need to change the pump modules, which could result in costs for economic agents. As the third decimal place will be zeroed and locked, the perception is that there will be no doubts and that the purpose of the rule, which is to give clarity to consumers.

The agency assessed that this change will not impact the final value of fuel prices, since it will not bring significant costs to resellers, nor restrictions on prices.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

AES Brasil (AESB3) has a loss in the 4th quarter and the water crisis weighed heavily in 2021 – Money Times

March 4, 2022

Unemployment declines, but income is the lowest in the decade in Brazil – 02/24/2022 – Mercado

February 24, 2022

War in Ukraine and Omicron cause new car sales to plummet 23.8% in March | Marketplace

4 weeks ago

Banco Pan confirms leak of customer data, but does not say how many were exposed | Economy

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button