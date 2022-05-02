Stations will have two ways to show fuel prices; understand – Economy

Fuel dealers across the country will display prices to two decimal places and no longer to three. (photo: Agência Brasil/Reproduction) Fuel dealers across the country will display prices to two decimal places and no longer to three, as is currently the case. The measure will take effect as of the 7th. This is determined by Resolution No. 858/2021, from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which gave dealerships a deadline to adapt until that date.

As informed today (2) by the ANP, the purpose of the change is to make the price of fuel more precise and clear for the consumer, in line with the numerical expression of the Brazilian currency. Prices must be displayed to two decimal places, both on the price panel and on the dispenser pump displays.

The ANP pointed out, however, that, in pumps, the third digit will be allowed to be kept, as long as it is zero and is locked at the time of supply. The agency understands that, in this way, the stations will not need to change the pump modules, which could result in costs for economic agents. As the third decimal place will be zeroed and locked, the perception is that there will be no doubts and that the purpose of the rule, which is to give clarity to consumers.

The agency assessed that this change will not impact the final value of fuel prices, since it will not bring significant costs to resellers, nor restrictions on prices.