Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – EU energy ministers meet to draw up plans for a Russian embargo, but oil prices fall along with the yuan in response to weak Chinese economic data. Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting raises the banner of value investing in a troubled market, as the Brazilian government considers ways to increase budget spending.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, May 2nd.

1. The West increases pressure on Russia

The US and EU continued to increase pressure on Russia to abandon its invasion of Ukraine, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asserting during an unannounced visit to Kiev that the US would support Ukraine “until victory is won.”

EU energy ministers meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss what is expected to be a phased embargo on Russian oil imports aimed at further disrupting the Russian economy. Newswire reports suggest that exemptions may be offered to Hungary and Slovakia to secure the necessary unanimous support. Germany, the central actor, has already abandoned its previous opposition to such a step.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to invite the leaders of India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the upcoming G-7 summit in a bid to rally emerging markets behind the West’s pressure tactics amid widespread reluctance to dance to the tunes of the US and former colonial powers.

Russia appears to have alienated a key player, however. Israel summoned the Russian ambassador and publicly criticized Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after he repeated unfounded urban myths to Italian media, saying that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood and that Jews themselves were the worst anti-Semites.

2. Yuan drops as Zero Covid policy wreaks havoc on Chinese economy

The scale of the economic damage to China’s economy from its Zero Covid policy becomes increasingly apparent. China’s official fell to 47.4 in April, clearly in contraction territory as a result of lockdowns in Shanghai, Jilin and elsewhere. The official services PMI dropped even further.

As reported case numbers continue to decline in Shanghai, they are unabated in Beijing, which ordered two more rounds of mass testing on Monday. The capital, with its 21 million inhabitants, has already closed gyms and cinemas and banned indoor meals during the three-day holiday, which ends on Wednesday.

The news pushed the price down another 0.5% as industrial metals prices retreated on the prospect of more disruptive lockdowns. Oil prices fell 2.6%, reaching their lowest level since December.

3. American stock market

U.S. stock markets are set to open with a modest jump after Friday’s freak show that ended the worst month for equities since the depths of the pandemic in 2020.

At 8:21 a.m., 100 futures were up 0.39%, while A and A had gained 0.37% and 0.30%, respectively.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) (SA:) stock performed slightly better after Warren Buffett chaired his company’s annual shareholders meeting over the weekend. Buffett spent about $1 billion on U.S. stocks in the first quarter, with chevron (NYSE:) (SA:) and Allegheny (NYSE:) standing out as the group’s biggest pieces of condemnation, and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:), the target of a heavy merger arbitrage buy.

4. Brazilian public accounts

The government considers that it is now more favorable to proceed with the proposal to remove the payment of Auxílio Brasil from the spending ceiling. President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies are studying changing the fiscal rule from 2023, according to Broadcast, to benefit the income distribution program in a possible second term of the president.

Despite still needing approval from the Senate, the government has already incorporated into next year’s budget the decision that the minimum floor for payment of Auxílio Brasil will be R$ 400 on a permanent basis. Thus, expenses with the program should approach BRL 90 billion in 2023.

Bolsonaro is expanding the measures with a social bias, as a way to improve his position in the race for reelection. Today, the president appears in second place in polls for voting intentions. Thus, the “benefit packages” already hang an invoice of R$ 82 million for the next year, with the change in the Auxílio Brasil floor, the readjustment of servers, gas allowance and reduction of the IPI.

5. Oil drops as Chinese data sets somber tone for OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil prices have fallen sharply in response to economic data from China, with pessimism amplified by the perception that the country’s leadership is too politically invested in the Zero Covid policy to change course.

At 8:23 am, U.S. crude oil futures were down 2.90% to $101.65, while futures were down 2.44% to $104.53.

The prospect of an EU oil embargo has already been widely priced in, with focus on Thursday’s meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC energy ministers to discuss production levels. Russia’s inability to produce its full quota under the bloc’s deal is increasing the incentive for other producers to increase their output — as far as possible. Libya, an OPEC member not bound by production quotas, has seen its output drop to 0.5 million barrels a day due to renewed instability between warring factions in recent days.