Tendinitis makes Gustavo Mosquito lose space at Corinthians | Corinthians

Before a constant presence in Corinthians games, striker Gustavo Mosquito has been less used by coach Vítor Pereira in recent matches. It is not, however, a technical or tactical option of the Portuguese, but a physical limitation of the player.

In a press conference after the 1-0 victory over Fortaleza, Vítor Pereira revealed that Gustavo Mosquito has pain in his right leg that makes it impossible to run to the fullest:

– Gustavo (Mosquito) has chronic tendinitis. He’s a fast player. When I’m a fast player and I have chronic tendinitis, I feel a sting at the tendon insertion. When this sting is in the muscle that allows those strong pulls, it is something that conditions it – explained Vítor Pereira.

– He had this bad luck, he continues to treat, but I never saw Gustavo in the GPS record reach the speed he reached when we arrived. He was fast, it was difficult to catch him, but now he has a limitation that doesn’t allow him to give everything, to accelerate to the maximum. He was unlucky. We are trying to control this problem – he added.

See too:

+ Corinthians unveils new second kit

+ Vítor Pereira even remembers a war tank: “I don’t know what a Derby is?”

1 of 1 Gustavo Mosquito, Corinthians striker, in training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians Gustavo Mosquito, Corinthians striker, in training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

The attacker’s injury is to the hamstring tendons, which attach the muscles to the pelvis, tibia, and knee. The problem has treatment and does not prevent the athlete from acting, so much so that he has been related to the games.

In addition to this issue, Mosquito was absent against Avaí, in the second round of the Brasileirão, because he had a bad case of the flu. He would be in charge at the time.

Of the last five games of Timão, the player participated in only two, against Porguesa-RJ (for 77 minutes) and Boca Juniors (for only two).

Corinthians returns to the field on Wednesday, when they face Deportivo Cali, in Colombia, for Libertadores.

+ More news from Corinthians

“Corinthians now have a real coach”, says Careca | The Voice of the Crowd

The ge Corinthians podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!