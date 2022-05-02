Teresina is now ready to receive 5G technology, says Government Secretary

Photo: Green City Archive

The municipal secretary of Government, André Lopes, said that the city of Teresina is ready to receive the new 5G technology and revealed that there are already companies looking for the municipal administration to adapt to the established standards.

The first of these, as found by the Cidadeverde.com portalwas the operator Vivo, winner of the lot with authorization to offer the service throughout the country.

According to information released by the Teresina City Hall itself, the technology is expected to be available in the capital. from July this year.

“An operator has already contacted us, picked up this law and I believe it is already working on its business plan for the installation in the city”, highlighted André Lopes.

The secretary pointed out that the municipal legislation that regulates the installation of the service in the municipality is already properly adequate for companies to implement 5G in the capital.

The bill containing information on the implementation of 5G technology in Teresina passed through the City Council and was sanctioned by Mayor Dr. Pessoa (Republicans) on March 29 this year.

“We received a demand from the Planning Department, they drafted the legislation with what is compatible in March and this law was approved by the Chamber, sanctioned and published in the Official Gazette. Today Teresina is fully able to receive this 5G technology ” he explained.

André Lopes also emphasized that the legislation referring to the regulation of technical aspects is the responsibility of the federal and state governments, and the municipality is only responsible for adapting the regulation and defining the parameters for installing new equipment.

“It is up to the municipality to legislate under the urban parameters for the placement of antennas. The technical part of system legislation is federal and state. The city government is responsible for regulating how, where and how many antennas can be placed, the height of the equipment, all of this was regulated by municipal law”, he recalled.

Paula Sampaio

[email protected]