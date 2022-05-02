The British royal family has been the subject of entertainment products for a long time, after all, nothing arouses our curiosity more than understanding what life is like for the monarchy in the 21st century, right?

A lot of this has to do with the idea that kings, queens, princesses and princes live a luxurious life, full of perks that no one could ever have. And this is precisely what arouses people’s curiosity and yields so many productions about this differentiated, complicated and impressive universe.

With that in mind, the Canaltech prepared a list of the 10 best movies, series and documentaries about the royal family, whether they are telling the truth or immersing themselves in the world of fiction almost 100% of the time.

10. The Windsors

With less drama and a lot more comedy, The Windsors is the most different production on the list (Image: Disclosure / NOHO Film and Television)

In 2016, the royal family turned to comedy with the launch of the sitcom The Windsors. The series tells the fictional story of Camilla (Haydn Gwyne), who has the big dream of becoming queen. Also in the story are Pippa Middleton (Morgana Robinson), a young rebel who is jealous of Kate Middleton (Louise Ford), her older sister. The production, for sure, brings the royal family from a perspective you never imagined.

The Windsors is available in three seasons on Netflix.

9. The White Princess

The White Princess shows the unfolding of one of the greatest wars of succession to the English throne (Image: Disclosure / Company Pictures)

The next title on the list returns to talk about the topic in a more serious tone. In The White Princessa plot based on a book of the same name by Philippa Gregory, we follow the story of Elizabeth, played by Jodie Comer, also known as the Villanelle of Killing Eve.

She is a young woman who, when the Wars of the Roses ends, is forced to marry Henry, one of her family’s biggest rivals, so that she can return to the country. Already married, she discovers that her brother is creating a plan to command the throne.

you can watch The White Princess on Starzplay.

8. Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Elizabeth’s sequel, The Golden Age, shows a more centered and mature monarch in power (Image: Handout/Universal Pictures)

In Elizabeth: The Golden Agea film directed by Shekhar Kapur, we see the actress Cate Blanchett as a more mature Queen Elizabeth I, in the year 1585, already in power for almost three decades.

During this time, she has already faced several crises in her reign, such as intrigues within the court, murder cases, as well as personal conflicts involving romantic relationships. Now, on the cusp of a war, she seeks to control her power tasks while trying to deal with a forbidden love.

The film Elizabeth: The Golden Age is available on Starzplay.

7. The Tudors

The Tudors brings together betrayals, debauchery, political intrigue and plenty of drama in a spectacular series (Image: Handout/Showtime)

On the Serie The Tudors, we follow the story of Henry VII, in the 18th century, from when he was still struggling to win the most desired seat in England to his misadventures as king. In the midst of this, he ends up falling in love with Anne Boleyn even though he is married to Catherine of Aragon, needing to find a way to cover up this controversy so that she damages his reputation.

The Tudors is available on Claro Video.

6. Diana

Diana is yet another film that portrays the sad life of the princess who conquered the world, but not her family members (Image: Disclosure / Ecosse Films)

In the year 2013, Naomi Watts received the mission to play Diana in the cinema. In this biographical film named after the princess, we see the moments when the young woman is about to divorce Prince Charles, facing the loneliness of her life in the palace amidst her charitable commitments. The story takes a turn when she meets the doctor Hasnat Khan (Naveen Andrews) and is delighted that he treats her like a person with no real titles.

Diana can be watched on Globoplay, Telecine, Prime Video and Paramount+.

5. Elizabeth

Elizabeth shows how the daughter of Henry VII of The Tudors succeeded him to the throne of England (Image: Handout/PolyGram Filmed Entertainment)

Before the 2007 film discussed above, Cate Blanchett played Elizabeth years earlier, in 1554, when England was divided between Catholics and Protestants. During this period, Elizabeth’s half-sister, Maria Tudor (Kathy Burke), faces a serious tumor and her days are numbered for her death. To make matters worse, the sisters have different religious ideologies and clash over what the country’s fate will be on this issue, with either decision being of the utmost importance.

The film Elizabeth is available on Star+.

4. The King’s Speech

The King’s Speech shows how Elizabeth II’s father suffered from his stutter (Image: Handout/See-Saw Films)

the renowned film The king’s speech, which hit theaters in 2010, tells the story of George (Colin Firth), a member of British royalty who has suffered from a stutter since he was four years old. The problem hinders him in the real activities that involve the speech and, for that, he seeks the help of several professionals, but without success. Everything changes when he meets speech therapist Lionel Logue, played by Geoffrey Rush.

you can watch the movie The king’s speech on HBO Max.

3. The Royal House of Windsor

The Royal House of Windsor shows how the royal family had to continually adapt to stay on the throne (Image: Handout/Channel 4 Television)

Anyone who follows the royal family from afar cannot imagine how many challenges she has had to face to remain on the throne for so long. And it is precisely these adversities and how much the House of Windsor has had to adapt in order not to fall that The Royal House of Windsor addresses.

With the help of historical documents and testimonies of important people who were once part of the British government and the daily life of Buckingham Palace, this documentary series shows how they got around the anti-German sentiment and got rid of the image of Nicholas II, the last great Russian tsar, so as not to fall with the rest of the European monarchy at the beginning of the 20th century and they have dodged every major crisis since then, until the present day, to stay exactly where they are.

The Royal House of Windsor can be watched in the Netflix catalog.

2. Spencer

Spencer has an extraordinary performance by Kristen Stewart as Diana Spencer (Image: Handout/Diamond Films)

The most recent production on the royal family on this list, Spencer surprised a lot of people not only for the masterful performance that earned Kristen Stewart an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 2022, but mainly for exposing the pain and suffering behind all the luxury and glamor of life in the British royal family.

Despite the smiles for the cameras and the philanthropy she practiced, in privacy Lady Di had a miserable life, a failed marriage, suffered from bulimia and was alone. And it is precisely these aspects of the life of the Princess of Wales that the film addresses in such a visceral and suffocating way.

Spencer is available for rent and purchase on Apple TV and the Play Store.

1. The Crown

The Crown is perhaps the most popular production on the royal family of all (Image: Handout/Netflix)

To close the list with the best titles about the British royal family, I couldn’t miss The Crownone of the most recent productions and one that is still happening.

The series tells the story from the beginning of the activities of Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) in power, after the death of her father, until the present day. In the fourth season, the highlight is Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and all her popularity, also bringing political issues with Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

The Crown is a Netflix original series.

*In collaboration with Jones Oliveira.