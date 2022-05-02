The 2nd stage of the Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign begins

The Ministry of Health started this Monday (2nd) the 2nd stage of the National Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles. Until June 3, in addition to the elderly and health workers, immunization will be extended to children aged between 6 months and under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days). Pregnant and postpartum women, indigenous peoples, teachers and people with comorbidities should also be vaccinated. The expectation is that 90% of the campaign’s target audience, which has 76.5 million Brazilians, is immunized in the approximately 38,000 Basic Health Units (UBS) in the country.

“It is important to take [a vacina] at any time. Vaccines from the National Immunization Plan (PNI) are available. We spent more than BRL 4 billion on vaccines for the PNI, apart from covid-19. President Bolsonaro has invested around R$30 billion in vaccines against covid-19,” said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga in an interview with voice of Brazil at the launch of the campaign.

vaccination of children

According to the ministry, in the case of children aged six months to under 5 years who have already received at least one dose of the Influenza vaccine in their lifetime in previous years, the vaccination schedule with only one dose in 2022 should be considered. For children who will be vaccinated for the first time, the guideline is to schedule the second dose of the flu vaccine for 30 days after the first dose. In the case of children who need to get the measles vaccine, there is no need to comply with the flu vaccine interval. Both vaccines can be given on the same day.

The objective of the campaign, according to the Ministry of Health, is to prevent the emergence of complications resulting from the diseases, avoiding new deaths and possible pressure on the health system. In all, the Federal Government sent more than 80 million doses of the flu vaccine to the states and the Federal District for vaccination to take place.

Check which audiences will be served in this second stage

2nd stage – from 05/02 to 06/03

Children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);

Pregnant women and puerperal women;

Indian people;

teachers;

Comorbidities;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

Port workers;

Prison system officials;

Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures;

People deprived of liberty.