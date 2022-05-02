The inequality the mall sector is about to face

The merger between brMalls and alliances has everything to shake up the sector malls. The inequality between the numbers of the new group will be immense in relation to its two biggest competitors — multiplan and Iguatemi. To give you an idea, there will be 69 malls under the group’s tutelage if the business gets off the ground, against 35 for Multiplan and Iguatemi combined. In the field of sales, the XP calculates that Aliansce and brMalls sold together 32 billion reais in 2021, against 26 billion for the two competitors. “The combination of Aliansce and brMalls should generate a company with significant market value. In addition, the increase in the level of corporate governance with presence of a relevant shareholder can also attract foreign investors”, say the institution’s analysts. The operation still needs to be approved by the companies’ shareholders and then by the competition defense body.

