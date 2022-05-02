The mysterious syringe attacks that are scaring young people in France | World

A wave of mysterious attacks with needlesticks in nightclubs, bars and concerts in several cities in France has authorities on alert and has led nightclub owners and organizers of festive events to tighten security in places for fears of further attacks.

More than a hundred investigations were opened in France for “administration of a harmful substance” in various locations, such as Nantes, Grenoble, Paris, Lyon, Béziers, Rennes and Toulouse. The victims are young men and women, who report symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, loss of balance, muscle pain and sweating.

The hypotheses about the reasons for this type of aggression are open, according to the researchers. They don’t know if it would be a form of gratuitous violence or even a kind of macabre challenge “released on social media”.

The penalty for administering a harmful substance is three years in prison, but it can be up to ten years in the case of aggravating circumstances such as premeditation or damage to the victim’s health.

Biology student Zoë Stoppaglia was at a bar in Grenoble, southeastern France, with friends. In an interview with the newspaper “Le Monde”, she said that she had only had one glass of alcohol hours before she suddenly felt very bad, with vision problems and loss of strength in her legs, which made it impossible for her to stand.

Next to him at the bar, a young man had the same symptoms. They suspected they had been drugged and went to the hospital. Tests came back negative for GHB, known as the “rapist drug.” The next day, Zoë’s doctor found an injection mark on her body.

She filed a police report and returned to the hospital for additional tests, still without results, the student told Le Monde. “I’m afraid. I still don’t know what they injected me with. The doctors can’t find out,” she said.

Another victim, Élodie, had memory loss for hours after spending the night at a nightclub in La Rochelle, in the southwest of the country. The following day, in an interview with “Le Parisien”, she said she discovered two injection marks on her arm and bruises, confirmed by a medical certificate. Other victims also only identified the needle mark on the skin the day after the assault.

Marie was dancing with friends at Le Mans when she felt a tingle in her thigh. “Sudden pain paralyzed me and my legs abandoned me. I couldn’t get up. Nightclub bouncers thought I was drunk and wanted to kick me out. A friend thought I was having a stroke,” she told the newspaper. Le Parisien”. She spent the night in the hospital, where a nurse found a syringe needle mark and a rash on her thigh.

As a preventive measure, victims quickly start treatment with tritherapy if there has been a transmission of AIDS due to the use of needles in the aggression, but so far all HIV tests have been negative.

The French authorities still have no suspect or confirmation of the substance administered, as the tests carried out have given negative results. It is also not known what type of needle or syringe has been used in the aggressions, such as an injection used to deliver insulin.

In numerous cases, doctors and nurses have found needlestick marks on the arms, thighs, buttocks, ankles, shoulders or back of those attacked.

“It’s complicated because victims need to react quickly,” Béziers prosecutor Raphaël Balland told Le Monde. “Some substances disappear quickly from the body. This is the case with GHB, which can no longer be detected after a few hours.”

In Grenoble, the results of toxicological tests have so far not revealed the presence of GHB or GBL, both of which are used by rapists to dope their victims. But Grenoble prosecutor Éric Vaillant told Le Parisien that these analyzes were carried out more than 17 hours after the attacks “which does not allow us to formally exclude the administration of GHB”.

In Nantes, Brittany, prosecutor Renaud Gaudel says that there are so far 45 such cases, which have taken place in 17 establishments. Some results are still awaited, but so far neither GHB nor any other toxic or pharmaceutical product has been detected. “The purpose of these stings remains to be elucidated,” Gaudel told TF1.

GHB can be injected quickly, but other substances require an injection of a few seconds. However, victims who instantly realized that they had suffered a sting report that it was done quickly.

A source linked to the investigations in Béziers told Le Monde that there is a possibility it could be a substance produced by the human body, such as excess adrenaline or insulin.

There was no sexual assault and in only one case there was theft. It was in Grenoble, where a young man filed a complaint claiming he had been stung by a needle in a nightclub and had his cell phone, credit card, watch and keys stolen.

These attacks worry nightclub owners, who spent almost two years closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, receiving financial aid from the government, and festival organizers, who had to postpone their events.

After only operating for five months in 2021, the nightclubs were able to reopen in February this year.

Due to the growing number of complaints registered at the police stations due to the mysterious bites, establishments are reinforcing the control of customers at the entrance, with more detailed searches, in addition to the installation of cameras.

The Usine à Gaz nightclub in Béziers has invested 20,000 euros (about R$100,000) in cameras, walkie-talkies and first-aid kits, as well as reinforcing the security team, according to its manager, Benoît Bienvenu. Since then, he says there have been no new cases of assault using needles.

There have already been cases of mysterious bites at an important festival, the Printemps de Bourges. During the summer, starting in late June, there are major festivals in France with tens of thousands of participants, such as Hellfest, which attracts heavy metal fans.

“We take this very seriously. We are going to reinforce the system of reviewing the participants,” Gérard Pont, organizer of the Francofolies de La Rochelle, which will be held in July, told the newspaper “Le Parisien”.

“It is necessary to analyze the situation without creating a general panic”, points out Jérôme Tréhorel, director of the Vieilles Charues festival, which receives 70,000 people a day. “We are working with doctors, authorities and the regional health agency to have as much information as possible and to reassure our public,” he says.