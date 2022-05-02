Health

The mysterious syringe attacks that are scaring young people in France

  • Daniela Fernandes
  • From Paris to BBC News Brazil

The French authorities still do not have any suspects or confirmation of the substance administered.

A wave of mysterious attacks with needlesticks in nightclubs, bars and concerts in several cities in France has authorities on alert and has led nightclub owners and organizers of festive events to tighten security in places for fears of further attacks.

More than a hundred investigations were opened in France for “administration of a harmful substance” in various locations, such as Nantes, Grenoble, Paris, Lyon, Béziers, Rennes and Toulouse. The victims are young men and women, who report symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, loss of balance, muscle pain and sweating.

The hypotheses about the reasons for this type of aggression are open, according to the researchers. They don’t know if it would be a form of gratuitous violence or even a kind of macabre challenge “released on social media”.

The penalty for administering a harmful substance is three years in prison, but it can be up to ten years in the case of aggravating circumstances such as premeditation or damage to the victim’s health.

