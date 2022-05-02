The Resident Announces Emily VanCamp’s Return in Season 5

Continues after advertising

the fans of The Resident have yet to see all of Nic in the series. At least, that’s what the announcement made this Tuesday, 19, indicated.

According to TVLine, actress Emily VanCamp will return to appear in the final episode of season five, which is set to air in the United States on May 17.

VanCamp, who starred The Resident for four seasons, her departure was confirmed in the third episode of the current season, when her character could not resist a fatal car accident.

Co-showrunner Peter Elkoff told TVLine that VanCamp will appear in “four, maybe five” flashback scenes during the May 17 season finale, which will be used as a storytelling device to help Conrad move forward with his relationship with Nick. That way, he can pursue romance with another woman — either Jessica Lucas’ Billie, or Kaley Ronayne’s Cade.

Also read: The Resident premieres season 5 in Brazil on Star+

“He hasn’t been able to make a move and find the next love. He knows he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic.”, explains Elkoff. “At the beginning of Episode 23, he realizes that he needs to let go and doesn’t know how to do that. He gets some good advice on this. And he’s basically circling the memory of that night when Gigi was just born. He keeps coming back to pieces from that night, because he thinks the answer to how he moves on is in that night… and he gets an answer, a realization that sets him free in a certain way.”.

Elkoff adds that while Nic’s return via flashbacks wasn’t proposed until later in the season, he and the writers of The Resident have been looking for the right way to set Conrad up with someone new since the three-year jump the show went through at the start of Season 5.

“We began to realize, what would hold a person? Well, the love of your life that died. The mother of her little daughter”, he continues. “We had to figure out a way to free him and close this chapter. Emily was really ready for the idea of ​​coming back, so we built her story around that idea.”

Emily VanCamp’s departure from the series

The news of VanCamp’s departure in The Resident came to the public in August of last year. All this, several weeks before the series returns for Season 5. In the first two episodes of the season, Nic was off-screen at a spa retreat and was later involved in a car accident on the way home. Nic eventually died in the episode that aired on October 5, when she succumbed to significant head injuries.

“I spent so many years on network television, but suddenly the priorities changed,” VanCamp told Deadline at the time of his departure, shortly after welcoming daughter Iris to real-life husband Josh Bowman. “I think there comes a time in every woman’s life – in every person’s life – when it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was doing the show.”

In Brazil, The Resident is available in the Star+ catalogue.