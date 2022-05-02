The return of “God of Zaga” to Morumbi: Maicon finds São Paulo in good form at Santos | football

The beginning of the trajectory of defender Maicon at Santos is similar to the beginning of the defender’s passage through São Paulo. The teams face each other this Monday, at 8 pm, in Morumbi, for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship. It will be the reunion of the defender with the ex-club after five years.

Hired in March, Maicon quickly adapted to Santos. After a flawed debut against Banfield, for the Copa Sudamericana, shirt 33 started to have consistent performances and became one of the pillars of the defensive system, which conceded just one goal in three rounds.

Maicon in Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In almost two months at the club, Maicon is already one of the leaders of the squad. In addition, he has the confidence of coach Fabián Bustos. The shirt 33 has played as a starter in the seven matches in which Santos has played since his arrival and has not been substituted in any confrontation.

Off the field, the 33-year-old defender usually asks for the floor to speak with the group before and after matches.. In videos released by Santos TV with images from behind the scenes of the matches, the defender adopts a speech with a motivational tone.

Idolatry and low exit in São Paulo

Maicon arrived at São Paulo in February 2016, on loan from Porto, from Portugal. In a short time, he became one of the references of the Tricolor that, under the command of Edgardo Bauza, reached the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.

In the announcement of the permanence, São Paulo called Maicon by the nickname “God of Zaga”, in reference to the game “God of War”. The crowd also compared the defender to “Kratos”, the game’s main character.

Maicon celebrates São Paulo's goal against Corinthians — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/Agif/Estadão Content

The defender’s performance made São Paulo pay six million euros (R$ 22 million at the time) to hire the defender permanently and be able to count on him for the Libertadores semifinal dispute, against Atletico Nacional, from Colombia. The negotiation also involved the assignment of 50% of the rights of Lucão and 50% of Inácio.

Maicon, however, had a central role in the elimination of the Tricolor for the Colombians, who would become champions of that year’s Libertadores.

In the first game, at Morumbi, the defender was sent off after slapping forward Borja in the face. With one less, São Paulo lost 2-0, with two goals from the player who was attacked by Maicon. In the return match, the Brazilian team was again defeated, 2-1, and said goodbye to the competition.

Maicon São Paulo Atlético Nacional — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The following season, the defender had a drop in income and ended up being traded with Galatasaray. The Turkish club paid seven million euros (R$25.7 million at the time), in addition to one million euros (R$3.6 million at the time) in goal-conditioned bonuses. In total, Maicon made 72 games and scored five goals for São Paulo.

