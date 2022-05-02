News

‘The Umbrella Academy’: Season 3 gets two AWESOME new posters; Check out!

THE Netflix released two new individual posters for the 3rd season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’featuring the protagonists of the titular Academy and the members of the Sparrow Academy.

Remembering that the new episodes arrive on the streaming in day June 22.

Check out:

The next episodes will be set in the iconic Hotel Oblivion, the name of the third volume of the comics created by Gerard Way – named after a place from which “no one can escape”.

Check out the titles of the new episodes:

  1. “Meet the Family”
  2. “The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine”
  3. “Pocket Full of Lightning”
  4. “Kugelblitz”
  5. “Kindest Cut”
  6. “marigold”
  7. “Auf Wiedersehen”
  8. “Wedding at the End of the World”
  9. “Six Bells”
  10. “Oblivion”

In a recent interview with colliderthe actor Tom Hopperwho plays Luther Hargreeves on the series, raised our expectations for the next cycle by praising the storytelling that awaits fans:

“The scripts are great, it’s fun to do Season 3. I feel very privileged to be a part of this show. And I think the best thing is that we’re pretty comfortable with each other now. So it feels like we’ve really found the right territory, plus we have the same team. And I think we know now who these characters are and who we’re playing, and I think when we work with each other, we’re aware of how to react in scenes.”

Created by Jeremy Slater (‘The Exorcist‘), the series is based on the comics created by Gerard Way and by the Brazilian Gabriel Bá.

The story follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who come together to solve the mystery of their father’s death, an apocalypse threat and more.

The list includes Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Mary J. Blige and Cameron Britton.

