The Walking Dead: Maggie and Negan spin-off will have an actor who played Grey’s Anatomy – Series News

Scheduled for 2023, the new series will follow the characters of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a Manhattan taken over by zombies.

Maggie and Negan won’t be alone in Isle of the Dead, the spin-off of The Walking Dead that AMC recently commissioned. In the new series, actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan return for an adventure set in Manhattan, which has been, like the rest of the world, ravaged by zombies. The duo of protagonists has now gained a companion: Gaius Charles, who became best known for the role of Shane Ross in Grey’s Anatomy and Smash Williams in Friday Night Lights.

Few details are known about the plot, as the ground for it must be paved by the original production. But the first description of the character, named Izaak, seems to indicate the perfect addition to the already turbulent dynamic that Maggie and Negan maintain. According to the website deadlineIzaak will be “confident, relentless and unshakable in his pursuit of what he considers justice” and will straddle the fine line that can sometimes exist between a hero and a villain.

The Walking Dead: 6 questions the series needs to answer before it ends

Izaak wants the world around him to be safe for his wife and daughters as he grapples with a loss from the past that haunts him to this day. Furthermore, his mood is also changeable – which can, again, divide public opinion.

The first escalation Isle of the Dead came shortly after AMC confirmed a major cast change for another spin-off of TWD: the output of Melissa McBride from the as-yet-untitled series that promised to follow in the footsteps of Carol and Daryl (lived by Norman Reedus). As clarified by the network, the fact that the recordings were transferred from the US to Europe became logistically unfeasible for the actress, who had to leave the project, now starring only Daryl.

Gaius Charles in a scene from Grey’s Anatomy.



WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT ISLE OF THE DEAD?

With several productions already on the table to continue the franchise, AMC surprised fans a few months ago with the announcement of a series focusing exclusively on Negan and Maggie, who have been mortal enemies since Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) death.

However, as seen in the 11th and final season of TWD, they ended up getting closer for one simple question: survival. While little was revealed until the second part, this complex relationship could be heading towards a reconciliation. Scheduled to debut in 2023, Isle of the Dead will have New York City as a backdrop. It remains to be seen what will get both characters there.

The Walking Dead: 4 characters already have their survival guaranteed in the series

In addition to starring, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan serve as executive producers on the spinoff, alongside showrunner Eli Jorne. Season 1 should have a total of six episodes.

As for TWD, the days are numbered for the phenomenon that revolutionized the horror genre on TV. The third wave of episodes, which will put an end to more than 12 years of history, should arrive in the second half of this year.