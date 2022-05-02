‘The Walking Dead’: Spin-off Focused on Daryl Hires New Showrunner

A lot of changes are happening behind the scenes of the franchise’s new spin-offThe Walking Dead‘. After the announcement that Melissa McBride would not return to the project – which was originally going to focus on Carol and Daryl – showrunner Angela Kang also abandoned production.

Now, according to deadline, David Zabel was hired to take the job.

In an official statement, the AMC explained the actress’ departure Melissa McBride from the project: “Unfortunately, [McBride] will no longer be able to participate in the spin-off that would have focused on Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, which will be filmed in Europe. Moving to Europe became logistically impossible for Melissa at the moment. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but the universe of ‘The Walking Dead’ continues to expand and we are hopeful that we will see Carol again in the future.”

After the announcement, several fans blamed the Norman reedusstating that the actor would be making a point of playing a leading role in the spin-off.

Because of this, Jeffrey Dean Morganinterpreter of Negan, came out in defense of the co-star.

Taking to Twitter, he countered the allegations and said the ‘fans’ who are sharing baseless rumors are nothing more than toxic people who revel in gossip.

“Some of you have gone too far. It’s toxic. Attack Norman for crap he has NOTHING to do? Melissa made a decision that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. respect Norm, who gave more than you deserved. What the FUCK#.”

“What? Which is? No one is more devastated by the decision to Melissa than Norman. These rumors did not come from the team. They’re from some idiot who’s never seen a set before. I was there. It was difficult for both of them because they love each other. You make assumptions that are really painful. Stop it.”

a spokesperson for AMC also commented on the matter, saying that:

“Norman Reedus is being unfairly targeted and attacked on social media for a decision he had no part in. Melissa McBride decided that she could not participate in the series because moving to Europe became logistically untenable for her. It is inappropriate to direct negativity and anger at another cast member for a disappointing outcome he had nothing to do with.”

In addition to the output of McBride, Angela Kangproducer of the franchise, abandoned the position of showrunner.

in your place enter David Zabelknown as producer of the series ‘Medical duty’, ‘Stumptown’ and ‘Mercy Street’‘.

Anyway, it was said that kang already intended to step away from the position to focus on other projects that were already under development at AMCbut she remains attached to the series as an executive producer.

Still untitled, the derivative is expected to debut sometime in 2023.

It is worth remembering that the AMC is developing several spin-offs of that universe, including ‘Isle of the Dead‘ which will focus on Maggie and Negan, and ‘Tales of the Walking Dead‘, an anthology series with each episode narrating isolated stories.

Created by Frank Darabontthe series is based on the comics of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

The plot follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world that has to face not only the dead, but also the living.

The cast has Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.