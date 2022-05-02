‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Promotional Art Highlights New Look [SPOILER!]; Check out!

The alien Miek first appeared in the MCU in ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘ as one of the gladiators from the planet Saakar.

He then appeared briefly in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ during the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin).

And a Twitter fan page dedicated to films from Marvel revealed that the character will return to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘.

However, instead of sporting armor, the alien will be seen wearing a plaid suit and silk tie… but still wielding a blade in place of one hand.

Remembering that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ will be released in July 7th in national cinemas.

The film takes place after the events of ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘ and brings back Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who transforms into the female version of Thor. The Guardians of the Galaxy will also play an important role in the story…

Previously, director and screenwriter Taika Waititi revealed that the feature film is so insane it “shouldn’t have been made”.

“Well, between you and me and the readers, I’ve done a lot of insane things in my life. I’ve lived ten different lives. But this is the most bizarre movie I’ve ever made. If you took all the elements of this movie apart, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s as if it almost shouldn’t be done. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this’. Who’s in it? That kind of person. What are we going to call him? ‘Love and Thunder’. I mean, you would never work again. Maybe I won’t go after that.”

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.