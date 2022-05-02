Sports

Three reasons separate Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Real Madrid

Portuguese has been having its name spoken in the Merengue team

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
© 2022 AMA Sports Photo Agency, Getty Images EuropeManchester United v Chelsea – Premier League
In the opening window of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, causing great euphoria among the Red Devil fans. However, things are not going as they imagined. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo adding good individual numbers – 23 goals and 3 assists in 36 games, Manchester United is having a bad season, already out of the next edition of the Champions League.

Thus, the name of the Portuguese also begins to gain strength outside the team and, in recent hours, news about a possible return to Real Madrid began to gain strength in England. The information is from the Mirror newspaper.

Return, however, is not simple

However, a return of the star to the Santiago Bernabéu is not that simple and, at the moment, according to Fichajes, there are two major obstacles to that.

The first of them would be the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is already 37 years old. The Merengue team has a philosophy of offering a maximum of one year of contract to players over 30, as has been the case with Croatian Luka Modric every season. In addition, the club prioritizes a salary reduction with the ‘veterans’ which, for example, generated dissatisfaction with Sergio Ramos. That might not please Cristiano either.

Another reason, according to the source, would be the fact that Benzema, now, is the protagonist of Real Madrid, which does not see with good eyes, at this moment, giving this ‘post’ to Cristiano.

