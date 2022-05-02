Treasury Direct bonds depreciate up to 5% in April

Driven by the continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine and the readjustments in fuel prices, the persistence of the inflationary scenario in Brazil helped to set the tone for business within the Treasury Direct in April. The rise of the dollar and the exchanges of barbs between the government and members of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) about the revocation of parliamentary mandates also weighed.

Faced with a series of uncertainties on the global radar regarding US monetary policy and the control of covid-19 in China, public securities traded in the Direct Treasury showed a devaluation of up to almost 5% last month, reversing the appreciation registered a month earlier. .

Among the papers that suffered the most from the decline in prices is the Treasury IPCA+2045, with a drop of 4.79%. In the year, the paper accumulates a devaluation of 6.63%, and 20.43% in the last 12 months. The data are from the Direct Treasury.

Following among the biggest devaluations is the Prefixed Treasury 2029, in which the price of the security fell by 3.4% in April. This paper does not have annual data or data for the last 12 months because it started being traded this year.

Just to give you an idea, the rate offered by this paper at the beginning of April was 11.46%. On the last trading day, on April 29, the return delivered by the security was 12.10%.

The phenomenon in which the rise in rates results in a fall in prices – and, therefore, the devaluation of securities – is related to the so-called mark-to-market. The interest offered by a fixed income security has an inverse relationship with its trading value by investors. When rates rise, as was the case now, their price tends to fall. The opposite is also true.

Excluding the papers that are pegged to the basic interest rate (Treasury Selic), only one of the securities that are now available for trading at the Treasury ended last month without major changes in prices: the Treasury IPCA+2026.

According to Treasury data, the price of the paper rose 0.07% in April. A month earlier, this security had appreciated by 0.43%.

It is worth remembering, however, that the indicated losses or gains only happen if the investor decides to sell the securities in advance.

If you carry them to maturity, the remuneration will respect the rates and conditions contracted at the time of purchase of the securities.

Check below how the public bonds available for new investments behaved in April and in the last 12 months:

titles Due date Last 30 days (%) In the year (%) 12 months (%) Purchase fee (%) Sales rate (%) Prefixed Treasure 01/01/2025 -1.16 -0.51 -2.58 12.19 12.31 Prefixed Treasure 01/01/2029 -3.4 – – 12.11 12.23 Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2033 -3.21 – – 12.25 12.37 Selic Treasure 01/03/2025 0.56 3.38 7.98 0.14 0.15 Selic Treasure 01/03/2027 0.67 3.66 8.25 0.19 0.2 IPCA+ Treasury 08/15/2026 0.07 3.67 5.71 5.43 5.55 IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2035 -1.96 -1.37 -6.2 5.63 5.75 IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2045 -4.79 -6.63 -20.43 5.63 5.75 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 08/15/2032 -0.23 – – 5.56 5.68 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 08/15/2040 -1.5 0.53 -1.45 5.65 5.77 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 05/15/2055 -2.59 -1.49 -4.24 5.77 5.89

Source: Direct Treasure

