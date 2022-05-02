Business

TudoAzul offers 22 points per real spent at Renner

THE All blue is offering 22 points per dollar spent at Renner. The offer – valid only this Monday (2) – includes all items on the site paid by credit card or bank slip.

22 points per dollar spent: all customers.

Conditions

Eligible products for the offer: all items on the site.
Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.

Points will be credited within 7 (seven) days after receiving the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date. Qualifying points for tier upgrades will be counted at the standard ratio (15:1) over the partnership’s standard parity only, therefore, bonus points will not be considered for tier qualification counts.

How to participate

  1. Access Renner through the TudoAzul website;
  2. Click on “Buy Now”
  3. Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase;

purchase example

When selecting a product, it is possible to see the amount of points that will be received:

We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The offer matches the last one published by the partnership and offers a generous opportunity for you to collect points at TudoAzul!

To participate, access Renner through the TudoAzul website.

We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Analyze advertised promotions and don’t make impulsive decisions. Consult our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.

