TudoAzul offers 22 points per real spent at Renner
THE All blue is offering 22 points per dollar spent at Renner. The offer – valid only this Monday (2) – includes all items on the site paid by credit card or bank slip.
bonus
22 points per dollar spent: all customers.
Conditions
Eligible products for the offer: all items on the site.
Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.
Points will be credited within 7 (seven) days after receiving the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date. Qualifying points for tier upgrades will be counted at the standard ratio (15:1) over the partnership’s standard parity only, therefore, bonus points will not be considered for tier qualification counts.
How to participate
- Access Renner through the TudoAzul website;
- Click on “Buy Now”
- Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase;
purchase example
When selecting a product, it is possible to see the amount of points that will be received:
We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.
Comment
The offer matches the last one published by the partnership and offers a generous opportunity for you to collect points at TudoAzul!
To participate, access Renner through the TudoAzul website.
We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Analyze advertised promotions and don’t make impulsive decisions. Consult our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.