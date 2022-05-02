NewsWorld

Ukraine Releases Video of Attack on Russian Patrol Ship; WATCH | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine said on Monday that its drones sank two Russian patrol boats near Cobra Island in the Black Sea.

“Two Russian Raptor boats were destroyed at dawn near Cobra Island,” Ukraine’s defense ministry said in a statement posted on social media.

Raptor patrol boats can carry three crew and 20 people. They are usually equipped with machine guns and are used in reconnaissance or landing operations.

Snake Island in the Black Sea, Ukraine, in a 2008 photo — Photo: Wikimedia Commons

“The Bayraktars are working,” Ukrainian Armed Forces commander Valeriy Zaluzhniy said in the statement, referring to Turkish-made military drones.

The tiny Cobra Island has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after a group of the country’s border guards rejected the surrender ultimatum presented by the Russian ship “Moskva”.

'Fuck off...' Ukrainian soldiers shouted at Russians before being killed on island

The “Moskva”, the flagship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, sank in mid-April. Kiev said the vessel was hit by Ukrainian missiles and Moscow said the accident was caused by an explosion on board.

A sailor looks at the Russian ship Moskva at anchor in the Ukrainian port of Sevastopol on the Black Sea in 2013 — Photo: Reuters

