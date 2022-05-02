Understand what changes in the new rule of showing fuel prices at gas stations

Stations will be able to show the value of the liter with a maximum of two decimal places, not three more; ANP considers that there should be no price increase

Third decimal place can no longer be displayed by gas stations



Starting next Saturday, the 7th, a rule of National Petroleum Agency (ANP) will come into force throughout Brazil: the gas stations will only be able to show two decimal places on the price panel and at the fuel pumps. The measure was provided for in ANP resolution No. 858/2021, which gave establishments six months to adapt, a deadline that is about to end. “The purpose of the change is to make the price of fuel more precise and clear for the consumer, in addition to being in line with the numerical expression of the Brazilian currency”, justified the ANP in a note published this Monday, 2. The agency allowed, however, that stations can keep a third digit on the pump display, as long as it is always set to zero; the reason is that changing this model would bring additional costs, and as the last house will always be locked at zero, the ANP considers that it will not confuse the customer. According to the ANP, the change will not increase prices for consumers because it does not generate relevant costs for resellers and does not restrict the prices charged.