US futures rise after April sharp decline; preview of GDP in Brazil and more market highlights today

New York index futures rose as European stocks traded lower on Monday morning, as investors monitored monetary policy tightening, inflation data and weak data from China.

Investors are looking to Wednesday, when the Federal Open Market Committee will issue a monetary policy statement. The decision will be released at 3:00 pm (Brasília time), with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holding a press conference at 3:30 pm.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage point on Wednesday. The question is how far it must go to contain runaway inflation and whether that will trigger a recession.

Another important economic indicator will come on Friday when the April jobs report is released.

Asian markets fell, with data released over the weekend showing Chinese factory activity contracted in April.

China’s factory activity slumped at a sharper pace in April as Covid lockdowns hit industrial production, according to data released over the weekend.

Meanwhile, investors continue to monitor the war in Ukraine and its geopolitical implications. European Union leaders are expected to work on a Russian oil embargo this week. Over the weekend, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross began evacuating civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol. This operation is expected to continue on Monday.

In Brazil, there is the IPC-S and the confidence of the FGV entrepreneur (both 8:00 am), in addition to the important IBC-Br of the Central Bank (9:00 am) and the result of the national public sector (9:30 am), including the debt-to-debt ratio. GDP. Brazil still discloses the trade balance (15h).

The balance sheet season continues with the release of results for Copasa (CSMG3), Localiza (RENT3), after the market closes.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

U.S

U.S. futures traded higher this morning after the Nasdaq posted its worst month since 2008, pressured by rising rates, rampant inflation and lower-than-expected earnings from some of the biggest tech companies.

The S&P 500 is down 13% year-to-date through Friday, its worst decline in the first four months of a year since 1939.

Attention is focused on Super Wednesday, the 4th, the Fomc will raise the US interest rate by 0.5 percentage point, to the range between 0.75% to 1%. The decision is more than priced in, but the future is in doubt. Investors are waiting for the statement to see whether the Fed will tighten its grip further. Another expectation is for the pace of balance sheet reduction, which should begin in a few weeks.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.17%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.12%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.25%

Asia

Asian markets closed in the red, with data released over the weekend showing Chinese factory activity contracted in April.

The April official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 47.4, a second straight month of contraction after March’s reading of 49.5, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

A private survey also showed contraction in Chinese manufacturing activity, with the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI reaching 46, down from the previous month’s reading of 48.1.

Markets in Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Taiwan are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Shanghai SE (China), closed for public holidays

Nikkei (Japan), -0.11%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), closed for public holidays

Kospi (South Korea), -0.28%

Europe

European markets operate lower after weak China data as investors monitor monetary policy, inflation data. The UK FTSE 100 is closed for a holiday and trading volumes are expected to be impacted.

German retail sales on Monday morning showed an unexpected drop in March. The Federal Statistical Office said sales were down 0.1% on the month in real terms.

FTSE 100 (UK), closed for public holidays

DAX (Germany), -1.22%

CAC 40 (France), -1.69%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -1.58%

commodities

Oil prices recorded a bearish session between forecasts of reduced demand with a lockdown in China and a drop in supply with the expectation of an embargo to Russia.

WTI oil, -2.82% at $101.73 a barrel

Brent crude, -2.58% at $104.38 a barrel

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.25% to $38,935.19 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The first week of May will be very busy, with monetary policy decisions by the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) of the Federal Reserve and the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank of Brazil.

In the case of Copom, economists expect the Central Bank to raise the Selic to 12.75% at the next meeting, highlighting the signaling of the committee’s next steps. Despite the perception that the tightening cycle is approaching the end, it is not ruled out that the Committee will keep the door open for a more prolonged hike in the basic rate as inflation remains at a level that is incompatible with the target.

Also read: Fomc and Copom decisions, US employment and Petrobras and Bradesco results

The Fomc, on the other hand, should accelerate the monetary policy adjustment step and raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage point amid persistent inflation. In addition to the decision, markets should closely follow the conference of the institution’s president, Jerome Powell, after tougher signals about interest rates made at the end of last month by him and which impacted the market.

Brazil

8:00 am: weekly IPC-S

8:00 am: Business confidence

9 am: February IBC-Br, with Refinitiv forecast up 0.5% monthly

9:30 am: Consolidated public sector primary result

10am: Focus Bulletin

10:00 am: monthly industrial PMI

3pm: Trade balance

USA

10:45 am: PMI industrial

11:00 am: Variation of monthly construction expenses

3. Labor Day is marked by pro-Lula and pro-Bolsonaro acts

Last Sunday (1st), a Labor Day holiday, protesters participated in acts in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Lula (PT).

After controversy, Lula apologized to police officers at an event with union centrals in SP, as well as defended his achievements as president and criticized Bolsonaro,

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro gathered on Sunday afternoon on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, in an act called against the STF and in defense of federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). As in the demonstration in Brasília, which had a quick participation by Bolsonaro, the protesters asked for the resignation of the ministers of the STF.

Bolsonaro went live on a big screen on Avenida Paulista and said that the demonstrations are in defense of the “Constitution, family and freedom”.

STF considers acts against the court emptied and minimize Bolsonaro’s participation

For STF ministers, the expectation was confirmed that the acts called by Bolsonaristas would be emptied this Sunday, informs Bela Megale/Globo. The STF’s intelligence area, which also monitored the demonstrations, had already signaled that adherence would not be high and that the protests should take place “without any problems”. President Bolsonaro had been strongly advised by aides not to participate in the demonstrations. He even attended the act in Brasilia, but did not comment. At the São Paulo event, he made a brief video appearance.

Pacheco criticizes acts against STF

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said that Bolsonarist demonstrations against the Federal Supreme Court are illegitimate, undemocratic and distort the celebration of Labor Day.

BC servers resume strike from tomorrow

Central Bank servers decided to resume the strike indefinitely from next Tuesday, 3, after suspension from April 20 to May 2 in an attempt to advance negotiations with the board of the municipality and the government.

4. Covid

Last Sunday (1), Brazil recorded 16 deaths and 6,143 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 124, up 26% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 14,906, which represents an increase of 5% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

It reached 164,029,566 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 76.35% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 177,204,720 people, which represents 82.49% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 86,321,010 people, or 40.18% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Copasa (CSMG3), Intelbras (INTB3), Localiza (RENT3), Lojas Quero-Quero (LJQQ3), Marcopolo (POMO4), Neogrid (NGRD3) and Pague Menos (PGMN3) release balance sheets, all after the markets close.

Moved (MOVI3)

Movida (MOVI3) posted net income of R$258.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 135.7% year-on-year.

Ebitda totaled BRL 863.1 million, an increase of 183.4% compared to the same period in 2021.

Braskem (BRKM5)

Braskem reported that resin sales in the Brazilian market fell 7% compared to the first quarter of 2021, to 885 thousand tons, while they advanced 2% compared to the immediately previous quarter.

Resin exports totaled 215,000 tonnes between January and March, up 25% from the same period last year and down 16% from the immediately previous quarter.

JBS (JBSS3)

JBS (JBSS3) announced the purchase of two frozen food factories in the Middle East, one in Saudi Arabia and the other in the United Arab Emirates. The company also created its own distribution network with three local partners to deliver products to both countries, as well as to Kuwait.

CPFL (CPFE3)

CPFL approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of approximately R$3.7 billion, equivalent to R$3.242280516 per share – in two equal installments. The first will be paid by June 30th and the second by December 30th.

The exact date on which the money will be deposited has not yet been defined, but the company has already warned that those who were in the company’s shareholding base last Friday (29) will be entitled to the proceeds.

Bradespar (BRAP4)

Bradespar (BRAP4) will distribute R$600 million in dividends, with the amount per common share of R$1.433324328 and R$1.576656761 per preferred share, to be paid on May 10.

Shareholders with Bradespar shares will be entitled to the payment until April 29.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) approved the payment of BRL 704 million in dividends, equivalent to BRL 0.64 per share, to be paid by the end of 2022.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related