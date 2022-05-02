Vaccination against measles, flu and covid-19 takes place in the State of Rio, this Monday

Vaccination against measles, flu and covid-19 continues this Monday, (05/02), in the city of Rio. From today until next Saturday, (05/07), children from six to four years old, pregnant and postpartum women will be able to be vaccinated. From the 9th to the 14th of May, it is the turn of health workers and other priority groups (50 to 59 years old) and the repechage phase begins.

This last Saturday, (30/04), the City Hall of Rio promoted the D-day of vaccination against flu and measles, but the numbers of people vaccinated have not yet been released. The forecast is that the final balance will come out today, Monday. The goal is to immunize about 76.5 million people by June 3, the date scheduled for the end of the campaign.

All Primary Care units vaccinate influenza and measles, which can be consulted at https://www.rio.rj.gov.br/web/sms

Check here the full schedule of the flu vaccination campaign is available.

Fourth dose of covid-19

Also this Monday, vaccination for the fourth dose of covid-19 is also resumed. People aged 70 and over are eligible to receive the immunizer. On Tuesday, (03/05), elderly people aged 70 and over will also be vaccinated. From Wednesday, (04/05), until next Tuesday, (10/05), people aged 65 and over will be vaccinated.

It is worth remembering that the stations do not work on Sundays.

From Wednesday, (11/05), onwards, elderly people aged 60 and over will also be able to take the fourth dose of the vaccine. According to the prefecture calendar, vaccination will continue until the 21st of this month. People aged 80 and over have already been cleared to take the second booster dose since the 24th of last month.