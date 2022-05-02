Vaccines against Covid-19 will be able to be purchased this month in Brazil

Clinics and private companies in Brazil will be able to buy vaccines against Covid-19 without the need to donate to the Unified Health System (SUS) from the next day May 22nd. With this, the doses can be marketed freely. The change will occur after the end of the 30-day transition period for The end of the health emergency in the country comes into force. THEuntil then, immunizations can only be applied to Brazilians through SUS, free of charge.

According to information from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, AstraZeneca Brasil was the first pharmaceutical company to start negotiations and will deliver the first doses of its vaccine against Covid-19 to the private sector later this month. “The first doses must be delivered to the institutions in May. As for the availability to the final public, it is up to each institution”, commented the pharmacist about the negotiations.

Pharmaceuticals Pfizer and Janssen said they are not negotiating with the private sector. Therefore, this means that, at first, the supply of these companies must be exclusive to the SUS, through purchases from the Ministry of Health. Finally, Coronavac, produced in São Paulo by the Butantan Institute, is only registered for emergency use with the National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa). With this, it does not enter the list of vaccines that can be commercialized.

However, the Ministry of Health asked Anvisa to analyze the possibility of using the coronavac with emergency status for one year even with the end of the health emergency. The analysis will still undergo a vote by the agency’s collegiate board. The intention is that this immunizer is directed to children and adolescents aged 5 to 18 years. Health entities also asked the government to include Covid-19 vaccines in the National Immunization Program (PNI) so that they are annual.

Source link