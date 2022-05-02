Vaccines protect against long covid?

Can vaccines protect us against the long covid? Several studies have sought to answer this question, taking into account the proportions that vaccination against covid-19 has reached in several countries, reducing the number of cases and protecting, above all, from the severe form of the disease. The sequelae of the long form of the condition often cause long-lasting and even permanent complications.

In January, an Israeli project published in the scientific journal nature pointed out that people with covid-19 who had taken doses of the Pfizer vaccine were much less likely to report any of the common symptoms of long-term covid than people who had not taken any doses.

According to the study, fully vaccinated patients who had covid-19 were 54% less likely to report headaches, 64% less likely to report fatigue, and 68% less likely to report muscle pain than those who did not get the vaccine. In the study itself, the team cites a previous article conducted in the United Kingdom, in which a 50% reduction in the risk of long-term covid was found.

According to an article by Mount Sinai Hospital’s Abilities Research Center (USA) published last November, long-term covid is noticeably less common in vaccinated people, but it is still possible. The report indicates that vaccines reduce the risk but are not as effective in preventing the disease itself completely.

In addition, the publication recalls that long-term covid can arise even after a mild or asymptomatic infection, and countries with high infection rates can still end up with many cases of long-term COVID, even if nations have high vaccination rates, which makes the situation difficult to predict.

Vaccines reduce chances of long covid

Studies link the positive impacts of vaccines on long covid (Image: Ha4ipuri/envato)

According to a study published in the journal The Lancet, Also in January, part of the problem with assessing the prevalence of long-term covid is the lack of consistent information on terminology, definitions and diagnosis of the disease. The NICE (UK body), for example, defines long covid as “signs and symptoms that continue or develop after severe covid-19 from four weeks”.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) uses the term only with respect to symptoms three months after the onset of SARS-CoV-2 infection. In addition, a substantial proportion of patients may have persistent symptoms for a year or more after infection.

The consensus is that long covid is the “failure to return to normal pre-covid health levels”, which the study in question classified as “surprisingly common”. The authors themselves acknowledge that more research is needed to assess the full spectrum of symptoms of long-term covid to facilitate diagnosis of the disease.

Therefore, even with these data available, it is necessary to understand that fully vaccinated people are still at risk of developing the disease. The conclusion is that the formulas currently in force against covid-19 can reduce long-term symptoms, but not completely extinguish them with the possibility of acquiring them.

