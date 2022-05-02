value of outstanding salaries rises R$ 405 million in one year

In the last year, the amount of salaries in circulation in the Brazilian economy increased by R$ 405 million. Thus, the total value reached R$ 237.673 billion, representing an increase of 0.2% in the quarter ended in March. The data are in relation to last year, and belong to the IBGE’s Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua). So, to find out more, check out below.

Thus, compared to the quarter ended in December, the mass of real income rose 1.0%. In all, there were R$ 2.377 billion more circulating in the economy. In relation to the average income of employed workers, the rate, according to the IBGE, increased by 1.5% in comparison with the quarter ended in December.

Regarding the issue of employment, despite the rate having remained stable in the last two quarters, the employed population fell by 0.5% between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of this year. In all, 472 thousand people were less employed.

Finally, according to Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE, this small improvement in average income in the last year is mainly due to the departure of informal workers from the labor market. At the same time, she also argues that there is a recovery in the generation of formal jobs in the private sector. In this period, the unemployment rate is at 11.1%, the lowest recorded since 2016.

