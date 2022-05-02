value rises 19% for distributors, check

Last Friday (29), Petrobras announced that it should increase the sale price of natural gas to distributors by 19%. The values ​​are already valid from last Sunday, May 1st. Remembering that the product is the raw material of CNG, piped cooking gas, being a source of energy for most sectors of the industry. So, to find out more, check out below.

Thus, in addition to the price charged by Petrobras, federal and state taxes form the final price of gas. Also including the profit margins of distributors and resellers. According to Petrobras, the rise in gas mainly took into account the variations in Brent oil and the exchange rate.

It is worth mentioning that, during Petrobras’ inauguration, President José Mauro Ferreira Coelho had not directly addressed the issue of pricing policy. But he had signaled the intention to maintain the model adopted since 2017. Thus, in a note sent on Friday (29), the company stated that the adjustment was made in relation to the February-March-April quarter. And also that the updated prices will be in effect until July 31st.

Finally, in the note sent, the state-owned company sought to emphasize again that the final price of natural gas is not determined only by the company, but also by taxes and profit margins. “In addition, the tariff approval process is carried out by state regulatory agencies, in accordance with specific legislation and regulations,” the Petrobras note said.

