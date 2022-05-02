Vasco draws with Tombense and remains outside the G4 in Serie B

Vasco and Tombense were 1 to 1 tonight (1), for the fifth round of Serie B. The two remain undefeated in the tournament, but are the ‘kings of equality’: the team from Rio de Janeiro – which remains outside the G4 – drew four times, while the miner five.

Better in the first half, Tombense opened the scoring with Igor Henrique, after just five minutes. Vasco improved after the break, but lived a total dependence on Nenê, the great articulator of the team. From his feet, came the cross that resulted in the own goal by Roger Carvalho, at 10 of the second half.

With seven points won, Cruz-Maltino is in eighth place. Gavião-Carcará, who has not yet won or lost in the competition, is 16th, with five points.

Bad lawn and Vasco fans in Muriaé

As Almeidão, in Tombos, is undergoing renovations to be able to host Serie B games, Tombense currently plays in the neighboring city of Muriaé. However, the Soares de Azevedo Stadium was taken over by Vasco’s fans.

Another point that drew attention was the poor condition of the lawn. In addition to different shades of green, the field was very bumpy, with large chunks of just dirt, no grass.

Who did well: Jean Lucas and Nenê, cerebral

The two midfielders were the highlights of the match. Jean Lucas wasted class throughout the match. Very comfortable when the ball was at his feet, he found great passes for his teammates, including the first goal. He also threatened to kick.

On the Basque side, Nenê was the great center for creation. Practically all of Cruz-Maltino’s dangerous shots passed through him, who was also responsible for taking danger in the dead ball.

Who was wrong: Gabriel Dias and Quintero, confused

The right side of Vasco’s defense didn’t work. Over there, the Minas Gerais team took a lot of danger and created the main chances to score. Both the side and the defender had a very weak performance and were confused in the marking

Vasco’s performance: Bola no Nenê

Very spaced on the field, Cruz-Maltino had enormous difficulties to produce offensively and also left many gaps in defense. Wanting to play, shirt 10 was always sought after in the attacking field and tried to trigger men from the front to complete the bids.

Much demanded, Arbitration gets in the way

The players, mainly Vasco, complained a lot about the referee’s markings throughout the match. Every marking carried with it a dissatisfaction on the field, which gave a more tense atmosphere to the game.

The confusion increased with a series of controversial moves in the first half. At 8, Vasco kept asking for a hand touch inside the area, but nothing happened and VAR confirmed what was noted on the field.

At 10, Igor Henrique was knocked down and asked for a penalty. Following the bid, raniel, disputed the ball and tried to dig a penalty. In the review, the video referee did not ask the field judge to review the marking and did not award the penalty for Tombense.

Seven minutes later, it was time to baby try to win a penalty. On the field, André Luiz de Freitas Castro scored the free-kick, but outside the area. As the contact was within the area, Vinicius Furlan requested the review. When seeing the bid on the monitor, the referee went back and did not give the foul or the penalty.

To complete the series, Tombense still had a goal disallowed by VAR at 39. Mingottiin an irregular condition, headed strange after crossing kekehowever the ball went into the goal.

Tombense dominates and scores early in the game

With only five minutes of ball rolling, the Minas Gerais club opened the scoring. Jean Lucas gave a deep pass to Thiago Rodrigues, who freely entered the area and sent a bomb to the back of the net.

Vasco for in dash

The visitors’ best chance in the first half came in the 22nd minute. Nenê took a free-kick and hit the crossbar. The other opportunity was at 35, when Pec took advantage of the defense’s hesitation and took the ball face to face with the goalkeeper. He shot low, but took too much from the goalkeeper and sent the ball out.

Tie comes out of Nenê’s feet

The most lucid of the Vasco players left the field at half-time feeling pain, however he returned without any problem. At 10, he took a corner at the first stick and Raniel headed it. The ball even deflected on Roger Carvalho before going in.

Quick answer

Two minutes after suffering the tie, the Pitmen almost scored the second. Also in a corner kick, Joseph headed and sent the post.

Beacons interrupt confrontation and cause confusion

At 15 minutes, flares were lit in Vasco’s crowd and the match was stopped for about a minute and a half. A fight between Vasco’s own people also started over the flares, but it was quickly contained.

match stays open

Both clubs had chances to score with a very open confrontation in the final half of the second half. At 22, Jean Lucas hit hard and Thiago Rodrigues palmed. Keké got the rebound and sent it to the area, where Jean concluded without strength.

Vasco, on the other hand, arrived in danger at 31. Nenê gave Raniel a little scoop, who stretched out, but got the ball badly. Shortly before, the midfielder had also made a good cross for Gabriel Dias, who, despite shooting the ball, did not touch it.

next games

The two teams return to the field for the sixth round of the Series B. On Saturday (7), at 19:00, the Rio de Janeiro team receives CSA in São Januário. The day before, on Friday (6), at 9:30 pm, Tombense visits Sport on Ilha do Retiro.

DATASHEET:

TOMBENSE 1 x 1 VASCO

Competition: Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – Fifth round

Date: 05/1/2022, Sunday

Schedule: 18:00 (from Brasilia)

Local: Soares de Azevedo Stadium, in Muriaé (MG)

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Assistants: Marcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

goals: Igor Henrique, at 5′ of the first half, for Tombense; Roger Carvalho, against, at 10′ of the second half, for Vasco.

Yellow cards: Keke, Jordan, Zé Ricardo (TOM), Nene, Gabriel Dias (VAS)

TOMBENSE: Felipe Garcia; David (Diego Ferreira), Jordan, Roger Carvalho and Manoel; Zé Ricardo (Gustavo Cazonatti), Joseph and Jean Lucas (Reginaldo); Igor (Everton Galdino), Keké (Italo Henrique) and Vinícius Mingotti. Technician: Hemerson Maria.

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Gabriel Dias, Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Riquelme (Edimar); Yuri, Andrey and Nenê (Bruno Nazário); Gabriel Pec (Lucas Oliveira), Figueiredo (Palacios) and Raniel (Getúlio). Technician: Zé Ricardo.