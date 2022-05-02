Video. Customers compete for onions at R$0.99 a kilo in supermarket

In times of high inflation, promotions of essential products in the pantry are disputed. This is what happened during the opening of a supermarket in Planaltina, in the Federal District, when customers competed for onions that were on sale for R$ 0.99 a kilo.

See the images:

Customers fight over onion2 Customers compete for onions at R$ 0.99 a kilo in a supermarket in DFreproduction Customers fight over onions Customers compete for onions at R$ 0.99 a kilo in a supermarket in DFreproduction Customers fight over onions Customers compete for onions at R$ 0.99 a kilo in a supermarket in DFreproduction 0

To attract the attention of customers during the opening, Atacadão Dia a Dia de Planaltina offered fruits and vegetables at a price of R$ 0.99, on Wednesday (4/27) and Sunday (5/1).

In addition to onions, potatoes, lemons, oranges, dwarf bananas, papaya formosa, beets, watermelon and other products entered the promotion that generated the fight.

On average, a kilo of onion is sold for R$ 6.50 at the Federal District Supply Center (Ceasa-DF).

Onions were the food product with the highest price increase at the beginning of this year. In January 2022, the value of the vegetable rose 17.09%, according to national data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Senator and pre-candidate for governor Leila Barros (PDT) commented on the matter on social media. The parliamentarian said that “the fight for onions at promotional prices is a reflection of the stagnant economy and the precarious job market, which cause a reduction in the purchasing power of families”.

“Sad happened”

Atacadão Dia a Dia commented on the images circulating on social networks. In a statement, the company regretted the situation and stressed that it does not condone violent acts.

“For the opening of the Planaltina-DF store, Dia a Dia selected special offers also in the hortifruti section, which caused the sad event exposed in the images that circulate on social networks. Our intention is always to offer quality, variety and low prices in our establishments, as it is part of the group’s mission. We reiterate that no promotional action justifies violence,” he said.