VIDEO: onion at R$ 0.99 a kilo generates turmoil in a supermarket in DF | Federal District

A video circulating on social media shows a confusion between customers at a supermarket in Planaltina, in the Federal District, in the dispute over onions.. In the images, it is possible to see people clustered, “attacking” the product exposed to R$ 0.99 per kilo (see video above).
The average price per kilo of onion in Brasília is BRL 4.99 a kilo. Because of the offer, some consumers filled their carts.
The promotion, on Sunday (1st), was, according to the Atacadão Dia a Dia chain, because of the inauguration of the Planaltina store, which opened last week. Despite the “uproar”, no one was hurt.
In a statement, the supermarket said that it regrets the situation caused by the “special offers” and classified it as “sad to happen exposed in the images that circulate on social networks”. According to the company, “no promotional action justifies violence”.
According to the latest inflation data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the kilo of the onion went up 10.5% in the last 12 months. According to the price index of Ceasa-DFthe product had a high of 20.71% in April compared to March.
the bag with 20 kilos costs, this Monday (2), BRL 120. Therefore, the kilo is BRL 6.
According to the economist at Ceasa, Marcos Franco, in addition to inflation, other factors contribute to the increase in the price of onions.
“The region’s harvest has not yet opened, production and freight costs are among the factors”, says the specialist.
