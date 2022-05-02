Vítor Pereira and Paulinho miss Corinthians on the trip to Colombia

Coach Vítor Pereira and midfielder Paulinho are missing from Corinthians for the match next Wednesday (4), against Deportivo Cali, for the Copa Libertadores. Recovered from covid-19, the Portuguese complies with the Conmebol protocol and remains in Brazil. According to the document signed by all clubs participating in the continental tournament, members of delegations who test positive for the virus will only be able to return to work after the 11th day of infection – a period not yet completed by the captain of Timão.

Without the coach, Corinthians will be led by the assistant Filipe Almeida, as happened last week, against Boca Juniors, at Neo Química Arena. The alvinegra delegation left today for the neighboring country and tomorrow they train in Cali in preparation for the duel valid for the 4th round of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

In addition to Vítor Pereira, the team at Parque São Jorge does not have Paulinho. The player suffered a sprain in his left knee yesterday, had to be substituted for the duel with Fortaleza, and will stay in São Paulo treating the injury. The club’s medical department has not yet released an update on the case or the athlete’s recovery time.

Despite the important losses, Corinthians should have maximum strength against Deportivo Cali. A likely lineup has Cassius; Fagner, João Victor (Gil), Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Maycon and Renato Augusto; Adson (Róger Guedes or Gustavo Mantuan), Willian and Jô.

The duel with the Colombians takes place on Wednesday at 21:00 (Brasilia time). In case of victory, Timão takes the lead in Group E and practically guarantees classification for the knockout stage of the Copa Libertadores with two rounds to spare.

See the list of Corinthians related to the trip:

goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Robson

Midfielders: Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier

Attackers: Adson, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô, Júnior Moraes and Róger Guedes